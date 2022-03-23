E-bike Battery Pack Market is Expected to Reach a Valuation of USD 18.3 Billion by 2030: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If we look at the historical figures, the global e-bike battery pack market had generated a revenue of USD 6.1 Billion in 2017, as mentioned in the report by StraitsResearch. It is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2030. The battery is an instrumental and most expensive part of an e-bicycle. It is of utmost importance in deciding how long the bicycle can be utilized without charging. While choosing an electric bike, the relevance and performance of batteries are of prime importance for consideration.



With the ever-increasing Global environmental concerns, safeguarding the environment represents a basic responsibility on society and governments worldwide, given the shortage of natural resources. Subsequently, the rising interest in e-bicycles is an optimal answer for the test. Thus, the governments and global associations have established rigid outflow standards to diminish fossil fuel by-product levels. This has given rise to adoption of eco-friendly modes of transport and e-bike fulfils that in the micro-mobility space.

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/e-bike-battery-pack-market/request-sample



The global e-bike battery pack market is categorized according to Battery Type, Position, and Regions.

Key Highlights

According to the battery type, the market is divided into lithium-ion and lead-acid. The lithium-ion segment in e-bike battery pack, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8 % till 2030, which is significant considering the global adoption of lithium-ion batteries in EV space too.

which is significant considering the global adoption of lithium-ion batteries in EV space too. By motor type, the market is segmented into mid-motor air suspension and hub motor. The mid-motor part segment acquired the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1%

In battery pack position, the rear carrier segment acquired ~60% of the market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4%.

in 2021 and is expected to grow at Asia-Pacific is the largest market for e-bike battery packs and is predicted to grow at an elevated CAGR of 14.9% by 2030. A lot of new initiatives by the Chinese, Korean, Japanese and Indian governments have been taken in order to fulfil micro-mobility issues in public places and even encouraging shared micro-mobility vendors.

Increasing Usage of E-Bicycles for Micro-Mobility to Surge the Demand for E-Bike Battery Pack

Besides being a cleaner, greener, and feasible transport option for short distances, e-bikes have various applications in different sectors worldwide. Some travel agencies in Europe have introduced cycling tour packages that are becoming popular between tourists and localities. Since Europe houses multiple tourist attractions, people visit this destination in large numbers. Indeed, even travelers are charmed by this new and different experience and decide on e-bicycles to visit specific locales in the countryside.

The usage of e-bikes is comparatively increasing as urban areas in the United States, like Boulder, Colorado, and Madison, Wisconsin, are highly cycling-friendly urban regions. Additionally, the Federal highway spent USD 915.8 million for cycle and foot-related infrastructures, seemingly impacting the use of e-bikes in these areas. These factors prove to be the biggest drivers for the global e-bike battery pack market.

Due to the growing environmental concerns, people worldwide are shifting towards environment-friendly ways of transport. The depletion of fossil fuels at an alarming rate has paved the way for e-bikes in the market. Governments worldwide have come up with stringent norms regarding carbon emission, and hence the demand for these electric bikes is increasing worldwide .

Besides, e-bikes release no carbon emissions, save space, and guarantee great well-being. Consequently, e-bicycles are a viable method of transportation for brief distances (20–25 km) because of these benefits. In any case, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals are picking e-bicycles for their long-range travel needs too, and the market is relied upon to witness fresher models with further developed reach and battery duration.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/e-bike-battery-pack-market/global/

Effect of COVID-19

The pandemic has affected the inventory network of e-bicycles, e-bicycle parts, and e-bicycle battery pack areas. Makers are likely to sell their items through different territorial providers. The chance of minor players offering parts at cutthroat rates is relied upon to limit the development of the enormous and laid out players on the lookout. Additionally, it is expected to urge providers to request a higher benefit share.

A need for supply and a production network hole will be prompting a cost increment to recuperate benefits and guarantee supportability. One more justification behind a cost climb is probably going to be the inclination of acquiring items from Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia instead of buying cheap Chinese materials. Nonetheless, this will probably be troublesome and unrealistic, remembering the innovative advances and the strong producing structure in China worked throughout the long term.

Global E-bike Battery Pack Market: Segmentation

By Battery Type

Lithium-Ion

Lead-Acid

By Motor Type

Mid-Motor Air Suspension

Hub Motor

By Battery Pack Position

Rear Carrier

Down Tube

In-Frame

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

SAMEA

List of Key Players

Samsung SDI Ltd

Yamaha Corporation

Yoku Energy

Kingbo Power Technology

Liv Cycling

Shimono Inc.

BMZ GMBH

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/e-bike-battery-pack-market/request-sample

Detailed Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: E-bike Battery Pack Market

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Environment & Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7 Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8 Parent Market Overview

4.9 Technology Landscape

4.10 Market Share Analysis

4.11 Potential Venture Analysis

4.12 Regional Price Trends

4.13 Raw Material Trends

4.14 Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1 Labor Cost

4.14.2 Consumables

4.14.3 Maintenance Cost

4.15 Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

4.15.1 Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.15.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.15.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

4.15.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast till 2021

4.15.4.1 North America

4.15.4.2 Europe

4.15.4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.15.4.4 Central and South America and the Caribbean

4.15.4.5 The Middle East and Africa

5 Battery Type Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2 Lithium-Ion

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3 Lead-Acid

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6 Motor Type Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2 Mid-Motor Air Suspension

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3 Hub Motor

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7 Battery Pack Position Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2 Rear Carrier

7.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.3 Down Tube

7.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.4 In-Frame

7.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8 Regional Overview

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Economic Overview

8.2.2 Market Scenario

8.2.3 U.S.

8.2.4 Canada

8.2.5 Mexico

8.3 Central and South America and the Caribbean

8.3.1 Economic Overview

8.3.2 Market Scenario

8.3.3 Brazil

8.3.4 Argentina

8.3.5 Colombia

8.3.6 Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 Economic Overview

8.4.2 Market Scenario

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 The U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 The Rest Of Europe

8.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

8.5.1 Economic Overview

8.5.2 Market Scenario

8.5.3 China

8.5.4 Japan

8.5.5 India

8.5.6 Australia

8.5.7 South Korea

8.5.8 Rest Of APAC

8.6 Middle East

8.6.1 Economic Overview

8.6.2 Market Scenario

8.6.3 South Arabia

8.6.4 The UAE

8.6.5 Qatar

8.6.6 Oman

8.6.7 Turkey

8.6.8 The Rest Of Middle East

8.7 Africa

8.7.1 Economic Overview

8.7.2 Market Scenario

8.7.3 Nigeria

8.7.4 South Africa

8.7.5 The Rest Of Africa

9 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

9.1 Competition Dashboard

9.2 Industry Structure

9.3 Samsung SDI Ltd

9.4 Yamaha Corporation

9.5 Yoku Energy

9.6 Kingbo Power Technology

9.7 Liv Cycling

9.8 Shimono Inc.

9.9 BMZ GMBH

10 Conclusion & Recommendation

11 Acronyms & Abbreviations

For More Information, TOC, Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/e-bike-battery-pack-market/toc

Market News



December 2018 – Samsung SDI announced that it was expected to invest about USD 1.15 billion to expand the battery production capacities in Xian and Tianjin, China.

– Samsung SDI announced that it was expected to invest about USD 1.15 billion to expand the battery production capacities in Xian and Tianjin, China. November 2018 – The BMZ Group announced that it was launching long-term cooperation in electromobility with Samsung SDI.

– The BMZ Group announced that it was launching long-term cooperation in electromobility with Samsung SDI. March 2019 – Yamaha unveiled its all-new Wabash Adventure Gravel series e-bike in the United States.

– Yamaha unveiled its all-new Wabash Adventure Gravel series e-bike in the United States. August 2020 – Yamaha launched an e-bike drive unit and a new External Crossover 500Wh battery.

– Yamaha launched an unit and a new External Crossover 500Wh battery. October 2019 – Yoku Energy Co. Ltd. invested more than RMB 200 million in a new, fully automated production line for lithium-ion polymer batteries.

News Media

Increasing Usage of E-Bicycles to Surge the Demand for E-Bike Battery Pack

Demand for Eco-Friendly Transportation Pumps Global Electric Bicycle Market to Grow at 13.2% CAGR by 2030

Have a Look at Related Research Report

Electric Bicycle Market : Information by Motor Type (Hub Motor, Mid Drive), Battery Type (Lead Acid), Application (Sports), Consumer Segment, Power Output, and Region — Forecast till 2030

Electric Highway (e-Highway) Market : Information by Technology (Overhead Lines, Rail, Inductive) and Region — Forecast till 2029

Autonomous Agents Market : Information by Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premise), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Es), Industry (IT & Telecom, Manufacturing), and Region — Forecast till 2026

Airbag Control Unit Market : Information by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), Distribution Channels (OEMs, Aftermarkets), and Region — Forecast till 2027

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

So let us put our minds together. We will make your vision a reality and help you grow.