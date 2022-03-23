GreyOrange CEO Samay Kohli to Lead Micro Fulfillment Seminar at MODEX 2022

--Session will showcase how to get started with micro fulfillment and rapidly experience success--

ATLANTA, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreyOrange , the fulfillment platform leader, today announced that GreyOrange Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Samay Kohli will speak at MODEX 2022 in Atlanta, leading the “Ready. Set. GO with Micro Fulfillment” seminar on how to quickly turn under-performing dark stores into high-producing micro fulfillment centers. By sharing the success a major department store chain experienced through leveraging an omnichannel fulfillment platform, Samay will walk attendees through essential elements to make micro fulfillment a reality in 12 weeks.

“Retailers can breathe new life into unutilized and under-utilized store spaces by adapting them into micro fulfillment centers,” said Samay Kohli, Co-Founder and CEO, GreyOrange. “In our experience working with major retailers all over the world, we’ve transformed low-performing existing retail real estate using our intelligent fulfillment platform into profit-producing centers that deliver rapid fulfillment execution, efficient orchestration and optimal decisions for scaling.”



Micro fulfillment centers are distributed, localized, strategically targeted fulfillment centers that are close to where buyers live and work, meeting expectations of convenience for customers while reducing fulfillment cost for retailers. Micro fulfillment centers are often located in a closed-off or back-room section of a store with lower foot traffic, or stores that have been closed for in-store shopping. GreyOrange modernizes both micro and macro fulfillment operations through an omnichannel fulfillment platform that continuously prioritizes decisions and workflows to efficiently orchestrate tasks, time and teams of people and robots to optimize performance across any distribution center, no matter the size.

Seminar Key Takeaways

Samay will discuss how organizations can improve lead time, productivity and customer experience by leveraging the smart software and robotic automation of a fulfillment platform in smaller-scale environments that are close to customers. Attendees will:

Gain a deeper understanding of how and where to incorporate micro fulfillment into their operations

Learn innovative yet practical strategies and best practices on how to get started

Get a glimpse of the success a major department store retailer experienced in 12 weeks by installing a micro fulfillment center.



Ready. Set. GO with Micro Fulfillment from GreyOrange

Retailers looking to gain ground on their competitors, accelerate their growth goals and leverage existing store networks to rapidly scale fulfillment operations should join Samay’s seminar at MODEX 2022 on Tuesday, March 29 from 3:00-3:45 p.m. EDT in Theater D.

MODEX 2022 is the premier supply chain solutions, equipment and technology conference, which empowers attendees to discover cutting-edge solutions, create new contacts and learn the latest trends. MODEX 2022 takes place at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta from Monday, March 28 to Thursday, March 31. Show exhibit hours are Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is no cost to attend the conference sessions and exhibits. Attendees are encouraged to visit GreyOrange at booth B6643 for more information on micro fulfillment.

About GreyOrange

GreyOrange is the leading omnichannel fulfillment platform that gives companies choice, flexibility and resilience in driving digital supply chain transformations. The GreyOrange platform gets the right product to the right person at the right time. GreyOrange gives organizations a competitive advantage by increasing productivity, empowering growth and scale, mitigating labor challenges, reducing risk and getting to market faster while also creating better experiences for customers and employees. The company is headquartered in Atlanta with offices across EMEA and APAC. For more information, visit www.greyorange.com .



