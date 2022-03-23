English Finnish

WithSecure Corporation: Stock exchange release 23 March 2022, at 18:30 EET



WithSecure Corporation - Inside information

WithSecure Corporation announces intention to offer new shares to institutional investors

WithSecure Corporation intends to offer new shares to raise preliminarily approximately up to EUR 88 million

Accelerated book-building process to commence immediately

Proceeds to be used to finance the implementation of the growth strategy relating to WithSecure Corporation’s corporate security business

WithSecure Corporation (“WithSecure” or the “Company”, previously known as F-Secure Corporation) intends to offer preliminarily up to 15,800,000 new shares in the Company (“Shares”) to a number of institutional investors in a directed share issue in deviation from the shareholders’ pre-emptive rights (“Offering”). The preliminary maximum number of Shares offered in the Offering corresponds to approximately 9.9 per cent of all of the shares and votes of the Company immediately prior to the Offering. The Offering is carried out on the basis of the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting 16 March 2022. By the Offering, it is possible to raise a meaningful amount of equity financing in an accelerated time schedule and in a cost-efficient manner. According to the assessment of the Board of Directors, the terms of such financing will be more beneficial than the terms that would otherwise be available. Therefore, there are weighty financial reasons for deviating from the shareholders’ pre-emptive subscription right.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to finance the implementation of the growth strategy relating to its corporate security business.

The Offering will be carried out subject to the fulfilment of certain terms, organized by Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Finland Branch in an accelerated book-building process in which selected institutional investors may submit bids for the Shares. The subscription price of the Shares will be determined by the bids received in the accelerated book-building process. The book-building will commence immediately and is expected to end by 9.00 p.m. EET on 23 March 2022 at the latest. Book-building can be discontinued or extended at any time during the book-building process. After the close of the book-building process, the Board of Directors of WithSecure shall make the decision on the Offering, including acceptance of the received bids, the number of Shares issued and the subscription price of the Shares. The final amount and subscription price of issued Shares will be published after the close of the book-building process.

The Shares are expected to be entered in the Finnish Trade Register approximately on 25 March 2022, and trading of the Shares is expected to commence on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd together with the Company’s existing shares on or about 28 March 2022 provided that the Offering will be completed and Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd approves the Company’s listing application. The Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing shares of the Company once they have been entered in the Finnish Trade Register.

In connection with the Offering, WithSecure has entered into a lock-up undertaking with Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Finland Branch, under which WithSecure has, subject to certain customary exceptions, agreed not to issue or sell any Shares in WithSecure for a period commencing after the closing of the Offering and continuing until 31 December 2022. Notwithstanding the lock-up undertaking, WithSecure may propose to its shareholders the approval of the demerger plan announced by the Company on 17 February 2022 and take any other measures necessary for the consummation of the contemplated partial demerger. In addition, the Company’s largest shareholder Risto Siilasmaa has agreed not to sell any shares in WithSecure for a period of 180 days after the closing of the Offering.

Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Finland Branch acts as the Sole Global Coordinator, Bookrunner and Manager of the Offering.

WithSecure Corporation

Board of Directors

Additional information:

Juhani Hintikka, CEO, WithSecure Corporation, tel. +358 50 364 7802,

Tom Jansson, CFO, WithSecure Corporation, tel. +358 40 700 1849

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

https://www.withsecure.com/en/about-us/investor-relations

