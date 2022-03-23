Vow ASA: Transactions made under the buy-back programme

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES

Date on which the buy back-programme was announced: 15 March 2022

The duration of the buy-back programme: 15 March 2022 to 16 May 2022





Overview of transactions Date Aggregated daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 15.03.2022 0 0 0 16.03.2022 0 0 0 17.03.2022 50 000 18,5465 927 325 18.03.2022 80 000 18,4400 1 475 200 21.03.2022 80 000 18,8724 1 509 792 22.03.2022 60 000 21,3093 1 278 558 23.03.2022 125 000 23,2095 2 901 188 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the programme (accumulated) 0 0 0 Accumulated under the buy-back programme 395 000 20,5061 8 092 063 The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, VOW ASA owns a total of 395 000 of own shares, corresponding to 0.34 % of VOW ASA's share capital.





Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.





For further information, please contact:

Erik Magelssen, CFO

Vow ASA

Tel: +47 928 88 728

Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com





About Vow ASA

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship and ETIA are passionate about preventing pollution. The company’s world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

With advanced technologies and solutions, Vow turns waste, biomass, plastics and polymers into recycled advanced carbon materials, low carbon fuels, chemicals, and climate neutral gas for industries to reduce their dependence on fossil energy and petroleum products. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company’s capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).





The offer contemplated hereby and the distribution of this announcement and other information in connection with the offer may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions, and the buyback is not made in any jurisdiction in which this would be unlawful, require registration or other measures.



Neither VOW ASA nor SpareBank 1 Markets AS assume any responsibility in the event there is a violation by any person of such restrictions. Persons into whose possession this announcement or such other information should come are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

The offer is not being made directly or indirectly in, or by use of the mails of, or by any means or instrumentality of interstate or foreign commerce of, or any facilities of a national securities exchange of, the United States, its territories and possessions, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia (the "United States"). This includes, but is not limited to, facsimile transmission, internet delivery, e-mail, telex and telephones. Accordingly, copies of this release and any related documents are not being, and must not be, mailed, e-mailed or otherwise distributed or sent in or into the United States and so doing may invalidate any purported acceptance.

Attachment