BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For February 2022

Clichy, FRANCE

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
For February 2022

CLICHY – March 11, 2022

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for February 2022 :

DateNumber of sharesAverage weighted price in €Amount in €
01/02/223 30050,1720165 567,60
02/02/224 00049,7124198 849,60
03/02/224 30049,1996211 558,28
04/02/224 50048,8843219 979,35
07/02/224 50048,9610220 324,50
08/02/224 50048,7020219 159,00
09/02/224 50049,1701221 265,45
10/02/224 50049,0916220 912,20
11/02/224 50048,8412219 785,40
14/02/224 50048,5580218 511,00
15/02/224 60047,9264220 461,44
16/02/224 75046,5672221 194,20
17/02/224 70047,1510221 609,70
18/02/224 70047,3022222 320,34
21/02/224 70047,1105221 419,35
22/02/224 70046,6231219 128,57
23/02/224 70047,1181221 455,07
24/02/224 75046,5728221 220,80
24/02/2223 43846,46001 088 929,48
25/02/224 70046,9042220 449,74
28/02/224 73047,0675222 629,28
TOTAL113 56847,69595 416 730,35

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2021, BIC Net Sales were 1,831.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

CONTACT

Sophie Palliez-Capian
VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement
+33 1 45 19 55 28
+ 33 87 89 3351
Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com

Michèle Ventura
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 52 98
Michele.ventura@bicworld.com		Albane de La Tour d’Artaise
Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 51 51
+ 33 7 85 88 19 48
Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com

 

Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr

2022 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

1st Quarter 2022 ResultsApril 26, 2022
2022 Annual General Meeting18 May, 2022
1st Half 2022 ResultsAugust 2, 2022
3rd Quarter 2022 ResultsOctober 27, 2022

