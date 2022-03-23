ELECTRIC LAST MILE SOLUTIONS INVESTOR ALERT: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Electric Last Mile Solutions

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. (“ELMS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ELMS). A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded ELMS securities between March 31, 2021 and February 1, 2022.



According to the complaint, on June 25, 2021, Electric Last Mile, Inc. and Forum Merger III Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), closed the merger that resulted in ELMS.

On February 1, 2022, after the market closed, ELMS announced that certain of the Company's previously issued consolidated financial statements should be restated and no longer be relied upon. ELMS also disclosed that a member of the Company's Board of Directors, Shauna McIntyre, was named interim Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and President following the resignation of former CEO, James Taylor ("Taylor"). According to the Company, Taylor resigned after an investigation by a Special Committee of the Board found that, in November and December of 2020, shortly before the Company’s December 10, 2020 announcement of a definitive agreement for a business combination with Forum Merger III Corp., certain Company executives, including Taylor, purchased equity in the firm at substantial discounts to the current market value without any independent valuation.

Following this news, ELMS shares fell $2.88 per share, or 51.52%, to close at $2.71 per share on February 2, 2022.

