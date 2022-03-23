Paper Bag Market Report 2022: Production, Global Industry Trends and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

Companies Mentioned in the Report: American Paper Bag, Toybe, Robins Paper Bag, International Paper, Southern Packaging LP, Creative Retail Packaging, Stephen Gould, Bagbarn.com, Storopack, Deluxe Packaging, Universal Plastic Bag Co., Alpha Packaging, Riverside Paper Co., W.A. Hammond Drierite Co. Ltd., JohnPac, SAE Manufacturing Specialties Corp, BHS International, Lee Philips Packaging & Manufacturers, Pabco Industries, Jarrett Industries, Ovasco Industries, CleanFreak.com, Atlas Paper Bag Co Ltd, Welton



NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Sacks and Bags of Paper - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights' . Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

Imports 27,461.5 Million USD Exports 27,457.9 Million USD Top Importers U.S., France, Germany Top Exporters Germany, China, U.S.

Paper Bag Market Size

After eleven years of growth, the global paper bag market decreased by -X% to $X in 2021. In general, the total consumption indicated a measured increase from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last fourteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, consumption increased by +X% against 2009 indices. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2018 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Global consumption peaked at $X in 2020, and then declined slightly in the following year. REQUEST FREE DATA

Paper Bag Production

In value terms, paper bag production declined slightly to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. Over the period under review, the total production indicated a moderate expansion from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last fourteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, production increased by +X% against 2009 indices. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2018 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Global production peaked at $X in 2020, and then fell in the following year. REQUEST FREE DATA

Paper Bag Exports

Exports

Global paper bag exports surged to X tonnes in 2021, growing by X% against 2020. In general, total exports indicated perceptible growth from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last fourteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, exports increased by +X% against 2018 indices. As a result, exports attained the peak and are likely to continue growth in the immediate term. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, paper bag exports expanded sharply to $X in 2021. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. As a result, exports attained the peak and are likely to continue growth in the immediate term.

Exports by Country

Germany (X tonnes), China (X tonnes), the Netherlands (X tonnes), the U.S. (X tonnes), Poland (X tonnes), Italy (X tonnes), Belgium (X tonnes), Austria (X tonnes), Spain (X tonnes), Turkey (X tonnes), the Czech Republic (X tonnes) and Canada (X tonnes) represented roughly X% of total exports of sacks and bags of paper in 2021. France (X tonnes) occupied a relatively small share of total exports.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of shipments, amongst the key exporting countries, was attained by Turkey, while exports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, Germany ($X), China ($X) and the U.S. ($X) were the countries with the highest levels of exports in 2021, with a combined X% share of global exports. These countries were followed by the Netherlands, Italy, Poland, Canada, Austria, Spain, France, Belgium, Turkey and the Czech Republic, which together accounted for a further X saw the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports, among the main exporting countries over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the average paper bag export price amounted to $X per tonne, declining by -X% against the previous year. In general, the export price showed a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2008 an increase of X% year-to-year. Global export price peaked at $X per tonne in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2021, export prices remained at a lower figure.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was Canada ($X per tonne), while the Netherlands ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the U.S., while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Paper Bag Imports

Imports

In 2021, approx. X tonnes of sacks and bags of paper were imported worldwide; picking up by X% against 2020 figures. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. As a result, imports reached the peak and are likely to continue growth in the immediate term.

In value terms, paper bag imports soared to $X in 2021. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2011 when imports increased by X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global imports reached the peak figure in 2021 and are expected to retain growth in the near future.

Imports by Country

The purchases of the twelve major importers of sacks and bags of paper, namely the Netherlands, the U.S., France, Germany, Belgium, Canada, Ireland, the UK, Mexico, Poland, Switzerland and Spain, represented more than half of total import. Austria (X tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of purchases, amongst the key importing countries, was attained by Ireland, while imports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the largest paper bag importing markets worldwide were the U.S. ($X), France ($X) and Germany ($X), with a combined X% share of global imports. These countries were followed by the Netherlands, Mexico, Canada, the UK, Belgium, Switzerland, Poland, Spain, Austria and Ireland, which together accounted for a further X%. In terms of the main importing countries, the Netherlands saw the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of imports, over the period under review, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average paper bag import price amounted to $X per tonne, flattening at the previous year. Overall, the import price, however, recorded a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2008 an increase of X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, average import prices hit record highs at $X per tonne in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, import prices stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was Mexico ($X per tonne), while Ireland ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Mexico, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

