Hermès International: Availibility of the 2021 Universal Registration Document

English French

RELEASE

Paris, 23 March 2022

6:00 p.m. (Paris time)

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

INCLUDING THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

Hermès International filed its 2021 Universal Registration Document with the Financial Markets Authority (AMF), on 23 March 2022, in ESEF format.

It is available to the public under current regulatory conditions and may be found on finance.hermes.com (under “Investors section” > “Publications” and “Regulated information”)

The universal registration document comprises:

the annual activity report;

the parent company and consolidated financial statements for 2021;

the Supervisory Board’s report on the corporate governance;

a description of the share buyback programme prepared pursuant to Articles 241-2 and 241-3 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF);

the Supervisory Board’s report to the General Meeting;

the Statutory Auditors’ reports on the 2021 parent company accounts and consolidated accounts, on related-party agreements and certain extraordinary resolutions;

the explanatory statement and text of the draft resolutions submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders convened for 20 April 2022.





In accordance with the provisions of Article 222-3 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF), the Universal Registration Document includes the 2021 Annual Financial Report and the statement of non-financial performance.

Since 1837, Hermès has remained faithful to its artisan model and its humanist values. The freedom to create, the spirit

of innovation, the constant search for beautiful materials, the transmission of savoir-faire of excellence, and the aesthetic

of functionality all forge the singularity of Hermès, a house of objects created to last. An independent, family-owned company which encompasses 16 métiers, Hermès is dedicated to keeping the majority of its production in France through its 52 workshops and production sites and to developing its network more than 300 stores in 45 countries. The group employs almost 17,600 people worldwide, including nearly 11,000 in France, among whom nearly 6,000 are craftsmen*. Axel Dumas, a sixth-generation family member, has been Hermès CEO since 2013. Founded in 2008, the Fondation d’entreprise Hermès supports projects in the areas of artistic creation, training and the transmission of savoir-faire,

biodiversity, and the preservation of the environment.

* As of 31 December 2021

Attachment