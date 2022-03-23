Lack of quorum at the Combined General Meeting as of March 23, 2022 - 2nd invitation on 11 April, 2022

English French

Press Release Ecully, March 23, 2022 – 6 pm





2nd invitation to the Combined General Meeting on 11 April 2022

Availability of preparatory documents

The Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of Spineway held on Friday, 23 March 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at the Group's headquarters was unable to be held due to a lack of quorum for both the resolutions falling within the competence of the ordinary and extraordinary general meeting.

As a result, and in accordance with legal provisions, Spineway's shareholders are informed that an ordinary and extraordinary general meeting will be held on second convocation on Monday, 11 April 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Group's headquarters, 7 allée Moulin Berger in Ecully (69), in order to deliberate on the same agenda as that appearing in the notice of meeting in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on 16 February 2022.

In accordance with the provisions of Articles R. 225-77 and R. 225-79 of the French Commercial Code, postal voting forms sent to the Company and proxies given for the Combined General Meeting of 23 March 2022 on the first notice of meeting shall remain valid for the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting convened on the second notice of meeting on the same agenda, provided that the accounting registration of the shares is maintained.

The text of the resolutions remains unchanged. The notice of the second convocation will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on 30 March 2022.

The notice of the second convocation,, as well as all the documents and information provided for in Article R.225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code, may be consulted on the company's website, under the heading "Investors/Regulated Information": https://spineway.com/investors/regulated-information/.

SPINEWAY IS ELIGIBLE FOR THE PEA-PME (EQUITY SAVINGS PLANS FOR SMES)

Find out all about Spineway at www.spineway.com

This press release has been prepared in both English and French. In case of discrepancies, the French version shall prevail.

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.

Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and 90% of its revenue comes from exports.

Spineway, which is eligible for investment through FCPIs (French unit trusts specializing in innovation), has received the OSEO Excellence award since 2011 and has won the Deloitte Fast 50 award (2011). Rhône Alpes INPI Patent Innovation award (2013) – INPI Talent award (2015).

ISIN: FR0011398874 - ALSPW

Contacts:





SPINEWAY



Shareholder-services line



Available Tuesday through Thursday



+33 (0)806 706 060



Eligible PEA / PME



ALSPW





Euronext Growth



AELIUM



Finance & Communication



Investor relations



Solène Kennis



spineway@aelium.fr

Attachment