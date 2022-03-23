International Fragrance Week data reveals scent inspires spring cleaning

Meridian, Idaho, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scentsy, a Forbes-recognized, international direct sales company that creates flameless candles and other richly-scented home cleaning and body products, said in a recent OnePoll survey conducted on its behalf for International Fragrance Week, that the majority of people believe the secret to loving spring cleaning, and tidying up in general, is as simple as an appealing fragrance.

According to the survey that captured data from 2,000 U.S. respondents, 77 percent said they enjoy doing chores around the home when their house smells good. Whether its room sprays (54%), electric oil diffusers (49%) or other kinds of wax warmers (41%), the numbers show a good aroma helps get spring cleaning underway.

“Deep cleaning in the springtime is a longstanding tradition found across many cultures,” Scentsy Vice President of Consultant Sales Lacy Hanson said. “In the U.S., our modern understanding of spring cleaning can be traced to the 19th century when the reliance on kerosene and wood-burning stoves left big messes by the end of winter. And now, 200 years later, spring cleaning is still largely a tradition. But it certainly smells better now!”

The survey also revealed living rooms take priority when it comes to smelling good (66%), whereas the fragrance wafting from the bathroom lands at second place (57%).

From the coffee table to the tub, over half (53%) said they change home fragrances at least a few times a week, and nearly a quarter (22%) said they swap scents daily.

“Spring is the perfect time for a deep clean, and as revealed in the International Fragrance Week data, whipping your home back into shape after a long winter can be fun when smelling your favorite scent and using cleaning products with fresh, spring-inspired fragrances,” Hanson said.

About Scentsy

In 2004 Scentsy co-founders Heidi and Orville Thompson launched a big idea in a small, 40-foot shipping container on a Meridian, Idaho sheep farm. Today, Scentsy is a Forbes-recognized, billion-dollar, direct-selling leader known for connecting people through fragrance world-wide. Scentsy has been recognized by Direct Selling News, Idaho Private 100, the DSA Ethos Awards and others for workplace excellence and growth. Scentsyoperates in 12 countries, employs over 1,000 people and delivers richly-scented wickless candles, warmers, diffusers, oils, home, pet and body products through nearly 300,000 independent Consultants who share their Scentsy-product passion via home and virtual-selling parties. At Scentsy, we believe that healthy, happy families build vibrant communities. Since 2010, our charitable cause program has donated $14.3 million to more than 175 charities through the Scentsy Family Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) that funds sustainable nonprofit organizations focusing on children, family and communities. To learn more about how we “Warm the heart, Enliven the Senses and Inspire the Soul” through fragrance, visit www.Scentsy.com and follow us world-wide on social media: www.facebook.com/Scentsy/, www.facebook.com/ScentsyUKandIreland/, https://www.facebook.com/ScentsyAustraliaandNewZealand, www.facebook.com/ScentsyDeutschland, www.instagram.com/scentsy/, www.instagram.com/scentsyeurope/.

###

Attachment