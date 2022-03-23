The Verdict Is In: America’s Most Trusted Vegetable is the Carrot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolthouse Farms, one of the biggest carrot growers and distributors in the U.S. and the popular brand behind delicious juices, smoothies, dressings and more, today announced new survey data exploring Americans’ relationship with their vegetables. Just in time for springtime holidays, the survey of 2,000 Americans revealed that carrots are America’s most trusted vegetable, from baby’s first food to everyone’s favorite veggie tray staple.



The proof is in the data.

Sixty-nine percent of Americans are most likely to eat carrots out of a dozen other vegetables – outpacing many of the carrot’s peers like spinach (55%), sweet potatoes (53%) and asparagus (50%).

Americans report that the carrot is the first solid food they fed to their baby, with the majority at 21%.

Carrots are one of the top five most popular veggies that Americans buy on a weekly basis, with 53% of Americans enjoying this colorful root vegetable during meal- or snack time.



“These survey results support the Bolthouse Farms way – we are farmers, we are innovators, and we are carrot enthusiasts,” said Adam Hellstern, Sr. Director, Ag Strategy & Marketing at Bolthouse Farms. “Packed with nutrients, carrots are versatile, convenient and good for you. They’re the only veggie out there that can be considered beneficial brain food and delicious enough to be called comfort food at the same time. Americans’ relationship with food is focused on healthy eating plus great taste, and carrots bring both to the table.”

With more Americans putting trust in carrots as a nutritional powerhouse and crunchy craving, Bolthouse Farms has identified three key ways that carrots lead mealtime and snack time across the nation:

The carrot is the trusted partygoer everyone loves.



Versatility played an important role in America’s perception of carrots as a veggie they can count on. Not only do carrots function as a healthy snack, but also as a convenient and preferred vegetable choice for entertaining, especially for holidays like Easter and Passover. The survey found that 74% of Americans are likely to include carrots in a veggie tray, and 34% feel that carrots are the most versatile vegetable for dipping – more than any other veggie - making them a perfect choice for a lunchtime snack or a spring barbeque side.



Healthy eating is a sweet deal with carrots.



The survey found that four in 10 Americans think being picky eaters are holding them back from trying new foods, especially vegetables. Luckily, there is hope for those who want to create a more colorful plate. Nearly half of Americans (42%) would give select vegetables a second chance if they learned more about its health benefits. Carrots are a nutritional powerhouse – an excellent source of Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin K, fiber, calcium and more – supporting everything from digestion to immunity to bone health.



Americans everywhere love carrots!



Across the nation, Americans agree carrots are an excellent addition to a balanced diet. When it comes to regional preferences,

39% of West Coasters are more likely to eat a balanced diet most of the time with carrots being a top preference.

40% of Midwesterners feel that eating a balanced diet is the one thing they can control during stressful times, citing that eating a balanced diet helps them feel empowered, relaxed and optimistic. 71% say they are most likely to eat carrots.

Southwesterners are more likely to choose a vegetable because of how easy it is to cook (38%), and affordability/how easy it is to prepare (34%). One of their go-to choices? 72% are most likely to eat carrots.

Northeasterners could be considered the most adventurous with nearly 35% wanting to get more creative in the kitchen. When entertaining, 72% are likely to include carrots as part of their menu.

With more than 100 years in carrot farming, including mainstreaming the baby carrot, Bolthouse Farms is proud to report that people rely on the carrot, especially during springtime holidays and peak carrot season. The power of carrots inspires Bolthouse Farms to be dedicated in providing healthy and accessible food and beverage options, from baby carrots to carrot chips to carrot juice.

For more information about Bolthouse Farms or to find a product at a store near you, please visit www.bolthouse.com.

About Bolthouse Farms

For more than a century, Bolthouse Farms has been known as the innovation leader in growing and distributing carrots and high-quality, innovative branded products. Employing more than 2,200 people and headquartered in Bakersfield in California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley, Bolthouse Farms is one of the largest carrot growers and distributors in the U.S. Guided by its purpose – Plants Powering People™ the company also produces and sells super-premium juices, smoothies, café beverages, protein shakes, functional beverages and premium refrigerated dressings, all under the Bolthouse Farms® brand name. Visit Bolthouse Farms or follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

