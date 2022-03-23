Tim Sheehan Promoted to Eriez-India Managing Director

Erie, PA, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eriez® Vice President-International Jaisen Kohmuench announces Tim Sheehan will succeed Satish Shenoy as Eriez-India Managing Director after Shenoy’s retirement earlier this year. Sheehan has been with Eriez since 2011, serving most recently as Sales Director for the company’s Canadian office.

“Tim’s knowledge of the minerals market will help accelerate Eriez-India’s growth in the traditional mining market,” says Kohmuench. “In addition, his management capabilities, interpersonal skills and sales experience will help Eriez-India grow domestically while becoming a stronger intercompany contributor,” he adds.

Sheehan earned a bachelor’s degree in mining and mineral engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech) in 2001. He began his career at Unimin Corporation as a Senior Process Engineer before joining the Eriez team in 2011 as Lab Manager at the company’s headquarters in Erie, Pennsylvania. Sheehan then emigrated to Canada in 2012 to work as a Senior Process Engineer for Eriez-Flotation in Vancouver, British Columbia. Over the next several years he moved into the Eriez Canadian sales department, which he led prior to this most recent promotion to Eriez-India Managing Director.

According to Kohmuench, Sheehan will relocate from Canada and operate from Eriez' Chennai, India facility.

Established in 1942, Eriez is a global leader in separation technologies. Our commitment to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including magnetic separation, flotation, metal detection and material handling equipment. The company’s 900+ employees are dedicated to providing trusted technical solutions to the mining, food, recycling, packaging, aggregate and other processing industries. Headquartered in Erie, Pennsylvania, USA, Eriez designs, manufactures, and markets on six continents through 12 wholly owned international subsidiaries and an extensive sales representative network. For more information, visit www.eriez.com.

