650 Group Launches New Research Report Series Focused on Network-as-a-Service (NaaS)

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new category of research by 650 Group, a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets, will provide a series of reports offering unique insight into the Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) markets for campus switching, WLAN, and SD-WAN. The consumption model in enterprises continues to shift away from CAPEX and perpetual licenses to subscription and as-a-Service. These new reports reflect the idea that the needs of enterprises are different now and will continue to evolve away from pure CAPEX consumption models.



"We see heightened demand for different consumption models throughout the differing campus networks of Ethernet switching, Wireless LAN, and SD-WAN, especially as customers look towards subscription models and vendors look to shift their business models," said Alan Weckel, Founder and Technology Analyst at 650 Group. "NaaS is a natural progression in these markets, especially today as they move from pure CAPEX to hybrid models of Cloud-managed and subscription, to NaaS. As a result, we expect NaaS to outpace overall market growth and quickly approach $1B."

650 Group’s NaaS reports: Quarterly Ethernet Switch -- Campus Switching NaaS, Enterprise WLAN NaaS, and SD-WAN NaaS, include segmentation on a regional and worldwide basis and provide market data for the China and non-China markets. The 650 Group NaaS reports will also review and analyze the vendor's current revenue splits between traditional CAPEX and subscription-related revenue. Future reports will include additional segmentation and vendors.

About the NaaS Reports

The Quarterly Ethernet Switch – Campus Switching NaaS, Enterprise WLAN NaaS, and SD-WAN NaaS reports cover quarterly market shares in NaaS and forecasts. 650 Group publishes additional segment-specific reports covering the Campus / Enterprise Switching, WLAN, and SD-WAN markets. For more information about the report, contact the sales department at 650 Group at +1 650 600 7104 or val@650group.com or www.650group.com.

About 650 Group

650 Group is a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets. ​Our team has decades of research experience, has worked in the technology industry, and is actively involved in standards bodies. To learn more, visit: http://www.650group.com

Media Contact:

Greg Cross

greg@650group.com