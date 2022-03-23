Texas Capital Bank Named the Most Trusted Bank in America by Newsweek

DALLAS, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“the Bank”), is honored to announce that it has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trusted Companies 2022 and is the number-one most trusted bank in the country. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.



“Being named as the most trusted bank in the country is an honor and a true testament to our employees’ hard work and dedication on behalf of our clients across every facet of our platform,” said Texas Capital Bank President and CEO Rob C. Holmes. “At Texas Capital Bank, establishing lasting relationships built on trust is paramount to our success. As we execute upon our strategy and continue our journey to not only become the flagship financial services firm headquartered in Texas, but also the most relevant and trusted, we’d like to thank our employees, clients and investors for placing their confidence in us.”

America’s Most Trusted Companies 2022 were identified in an independent survey based on a sample of approximately 50,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know on three touchpoints of trust including consumer, investor, and employee trust. A total of 110,000 evaluations were submitted, resulting in the final list of the top 400 Most Trusted Companies across 22 industries.

“At Texas Capital Bank, our goal is to be the employer of choice, and one of our stated core values is to foster a culture of trust through collaboration, inclusion, and respect,” Holmes added. “This honor is consistent with our commitment to act with transparency, candor, and discipline in all we do.”

To view Newsweek’s official list of America’s Most Trusted Companies, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/americas-most-trusted-companies-2022.

About Texas Capital Bank

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital Bank has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. For more information, please visit www.texascapitalbank.com. Member FDIC.