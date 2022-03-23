Proactive news headlines including Fabled Copper, Imperial Helium, Canntab Therapeutics, Golden Tag Resources, Global Energy Metals and ACME Lithium

New York , March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Kontrol Technologies launches Kontrol Carbon brand and adds US REIT as customer click here
- Noble Capital maintains ‘Outperform’ rating and $16 price target on Gevo as it wins large supply contracts click here
- Fabled Copper reports high-grade copper samples at its Muskwa project in British Columbia click here
- ACME Lithium acquires new lithium project in Oregon click here
- Imperial Helium hails production testing from Alberta wells, which confirms sufficient deliverability click here
- One World Lithium licenses lithium-related patents from the US Department of Energy's National Energy Laboratory click here
- Global Energy Metals bolsters land position and starts interpreting findings at Monument Peak copper-silver-gold project click here
- Emmaus Life Sciences wins marketing authorization for Endari in United Arab Emirates click here
- MedX Health appoints healthcare veteran Naman Demaghlatrous as its new CEO click here
- RespireRx Pharmaceuticals files provisional patent application for lipid-based formulation technology to develop cannabinoids click here
- Talon Metals reveals more high-grade nickel and copper intercepts from outside Tamarack resource area in Minnesota click here
- Mednow posts impressive fiscal 2Q results with C$1.89M in revenue thanks to its retail pharmacy segment click here
- BioSig Technologies completes its previously announced underwritten public offering for proceeds of $3 million click here
- Marvel Discovery forms two new subsidiaries to streamline Canadian resource and technology portfolio click here
- Golden Tag Resources hits high-grade silver equivalent mineralization at its San Diego project in Mexico click here
- Blue Sky Uranium says it has completed Ivana deposit drill program at Argentina project click here
- Chariot tipped to add material shareholder value as transition strategy delivers click here
- NorthWest Copper announces first phase of 2022 exploration plans on its 100%-owned project portfolio in British Columbia click here
- ElectraMeccanica sees 2021 revenue surge on initial sales of SOLO electric cars click here
- Canntab Therapeutics inks affiliate deal with independent pharmacy owners in Ontario click here
- BioHarvest Sciences says it has produced cannabis biomass in large-scale industrial bioreactors click here
- Universal Ibogaine appoints Julie Dumouchel to lead clinical trial and related projects of ibogaine-centered addiction treatment click here
- Golden Minerals boosts revenue and reduces losses in fiscal 2021 click here
- Nextech AR reports record revenue revenue for 2021; enjoys uptick in customer adoption of its technology click here
