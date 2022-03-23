Publication of Compagnie de Financement Foncier's 2021 URD

Paris, March 23, 2022
Press release: publication of Compagnie de Financement Foncier’s 2021 Universal Registration Document including the annual financial report
Compagnie de Financement Foncier announces the publication of its 2021 Universal Registration Document (Document d’enregistrement universel), including the annual financial report.
It was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) on March 23, 2022 under the number D.22-0138
This report is available on the company’s website at https://foncier.fr/ under: “Financial Communication / Regulated information”.
Copies of this document are also available at the following address:
COMPAGNIE DE FINANCEMENT FONCIER
4 quai de Bercy
94 220 CHARENTON LE PONT
Contact : Financial Communication - bal-comfi@creditfoncier.fr
Compagnie de Financement Foncier
S.A with share capital of €2,537,459,936
Registered in the Paris Trade and Companies Register under number 421 263 047 RCS Paris
Registered office : 182, Avenue de France | 75013 Paris
Attachment