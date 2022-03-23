Publication of Compagnie de Financement Foncier's 2021 URD

English French

Paris, March 23, 2022

Press release: publication of Compagn ie de Financement Foncier’s 202 1 Universal Registration Document including the a nnual financial report

Compagnie de Financement Foncier announces the publication of its 2021 Universal Registration Document (Document d’enregistrement universel), including the annual financial report.

It was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) on March 23, 2022 under the number D.22-0138

This report is available on the company’s website at https://foncier.fr/ under: “Financial Communication / Regulated information”.

Copies of this document are also available at the following address:

COMPAGNIE DE FINANCEMENT FONCIER

4 quai de Bercy

94 220 CHARENTON LE PONT

Contact : Financial Communication - bal-comfi@creditfoncier.fr





Compagnie de Financement Foncier

S.A with share capital of €2,537,459,936

Registered in the Paris Trade and Companies Register under number 421 263 047 RCS Paris

Registered office : 182, Avenue de France | 75013 Paris



