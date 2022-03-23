QPR Software Plc: Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, FLAGGING NOTIFICATION
QPR Software Plc Stock Exchange Release (Flagging Notification) 23 March 2022 7:30 PM
Oy Fincorp Ab direct shareholding in QPR has increased over 15% limit
QPR Software Plc has received a notification on 22 March, 2022, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (SMA), that Oy Fincorp Ab´s holding of the shares and votes in QPR Software has increased over fifteen (15) percent.
Following the breach of the flagging limit, Oy Fincorp Ab owns 1 869 875 QPR shares, corresponding to 15,03% of QPR's total share capital.
|Total position of Oy Fincorp Ab, based on its notification:
|Shares and voting rights, %
|Shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|Total, %
|Total number of shares and voting rights of QPR Software Plc
|Position after exceeding the threshold
|15,03
|0
|15,03
|12,444,863
|Position in previous notification (if any)
|10,34
|0
|10,34
Details of the holdings on the notification date after exceeding the threshold
|Shares and voting rights
|Class / type of shares
|Number of shares and voting rights
|Shares and voting rights, % of total
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|QPR1V
|1 869 875
|15,03
|TOTAL
|1 869 875
|15,03
