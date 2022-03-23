QPR Software Plc: Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act

QPR Software Plc                  Stock Exchange Release (Flagging Notification)                  23 March 2022       7:30 PM       



Oy Fincorp Ab direct shareholding in QPR has increased over 15% limit

QPR Software Plc has received a notification on 22 March, 2022, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (SMA), that Oy Fincorp Ab´s holding of the shares and votes in QPR Software has increased over fifteen (15) percent.

Following the breach of the flagging limit, Oy Fincorp Ab owns 1 869 875 QPR shares, corresponding to 15,03% of QPR's total share capital.


Total position of Oy Fincorp Ab, based on its notification:
 Shares and voting rights, %Shares and voting rights through financial instrumentsTotal, %Total number of shares and voting rights of QPR Software Plc
Position after exceeding the threshold15,03
015,03
12,444,863
Position in previous notification (if any)10,34010,34 



Details of the holdings on the notification date after exceeding the threshold
Shares and voting rights
Class / type of shares

Number of shares and voting rightsShares and voting rights, % of total
Direct

(SMA 9:5)		Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct

(SMA 9:5)		Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
QPR1V1 869 875
 15,03
 
TOTAL1 869 875 15,03
 



For further information, please contact:


QPR Software Plc

Jussi Vasama

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +35850 380 9893


About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

Dare to improve. www.qpr.com


