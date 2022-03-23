QPR Software Plc: Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act

English Finnish









QPR Software Plc Stock Exchange Release (Flagging Notification) 23 March 2022 7:30 PM









Oy Fincorp Ab direct shareholding in QPR has increased over 15% limit

QPR Software Plc has received a notification on 22 March, 2022, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (SMA), that Oy Fincorp Ab´s holding of the shares and votes in QPR Software has increased over fifteen (15) percent.

Following the breach of the flagging limit, Oy Fincorp Ab owns 1 869 875 QPR shares, corresponding to 15,03% of QPR's total share capital.





Total position of Oy Fincorp Ab, based on its notification: Shares and voting rights, % Shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total, % Total number of shares and voting rights of QPR Software Plc Position after exceeding the threshold 15,03

0 15,03

12,444,863 Position in previous notification (if any) 10,34 0 10,34







Details of the holdings on the notification date after exceeding the threshold Shares and voting rights Class / type of shares



Number of shares and voting rights Shares and voting rights, % of total Direct



(SMA 9:5) Indirect



(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct



(SMA 9:5) Indirect



(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) QPR1V 1 869 875

15,03

TOTAL 1 869 875 15,03











QPR Software Plc

Jussi Vasama

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +35850 380 9893





About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management , and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

Dare to improve. www.qpr.com







