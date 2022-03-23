Valeo General Shareholder's Meeting 2022

English French

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, March 23, 2022

Valeo General Shareholders' Meeting 2022

Valeo hereby informs its shareholders that its combined (ordinary and extraordinary) General Meeting will be held at 2:30 pm on May 24, 2022 at the Pavillon Gabriel, 5 avenue Gabriel, 75 008 Paris.

During this General Meeting, shareholders will be asked, in particular, to approve the Company and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, to allocate the earnings for this financial year and to pay a dividend of Euro 0.35 per share entitled to a dividend. If this dividend is approved, the ex-dividend date will be May 27, 2022, the record date will be May 30, 2022, and the payment date will be May 31, 2022.

The Board of Directors also decided to propose to the General Shareholders’ Meeting the renewal of Gilles Michel’s, Bruno Bézard's and Bpifrance Participations’ represented by Stéphanie Frachet mandates as independent Directors.

Furthermore, shareholders will be asked to vote on:

the compensation paid or awarded to Directors and to Executive Corporate Officers for the 2021 financial year (ex post votes);

the compensation policies applicable to Directors and to Executive Corporate Officers for the 2022 financial year (ex ante votes).

The renewal of Principal Statutory Auditors (Ernst & Young et autres and Mazars), whose mandate expires at the end of the General Shareholders’ Meeting, will also be proposed.

The prior notice of meeting, which will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO), will contain the detailed meeting agenda set by the Board of Directors, the draft resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors, and the main modalities for participating in and voting at this General Shareholders’ Meeting. This prior notice of meeting as well as the Board of Director’s report on the draft resolutions will be available on the website www.valeo.com (Investors and Shareholders/Shareholders' Meeting section) as from March 30, 2022.

The General Shareholders’ Meeting will be held in person. The conditions for holding and participating in this General Shareholders’ Meeting may evolve in accordance with any changes in the public health situation and/or the regulations. Shareholders are therefore invited to regularly consult the webpage dedicated to the 2022 General Shareholders’ Meeting on the website www.valeo.com (Investors and Shareholders/Shareholders' Meeting section).

The other preparatory documents and information relating to this General Shareholders’ Meeting can be consulted on the aforementioned website, made available or provided to the shareholders under the conditions and within the time limits provided for by the applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

The General Shareholders’ Meeting will be streamed (live and deferred broadcast) on the Group’s website.

For any information about participating in the General Shareholders’ Meeting or on how to obtain access to or consult documents in relation to the General Shareholders’ Meeting, please contact your financial advisor, Valeo’s Investor Relations department, or the Société Générale (Service des Assemblées, CS 30812, 44308 Nantes Cedex 3 – France), which has been instructed to act on behalf of Valeo.

Attachment