Unfractionated Heparin Market Observes Exceptional Sales Prospects with Rise in Prevalence of Blood Clotting Related Disorders, Notes TMR Report

Increase in the number of surgical procedures globally is driving sales opportunities in the global unfractionated heparin market



ALBANY, N.Y., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global unfractionated heparin market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, between 2019 and 2027, as per a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR).



The World Health Organization (WHO) states that due to prolonged travelling by train, airplane, and automobile for over four hours, the possibilities of an individual to develop venous thromboembolism are high. Coagulation disorders, including venous thromboembolism (VTE), which includes pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis, are known for affecting around 1 million U.S. population per year. In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that around 500,000 to 900,000 people in the U.S. are experiencing health issues pertaining to VTE each year, states the TMR study on the global unfractionated heparin market.

The abovementioned data highlights that the need for reliable, safe, and cost-effective anticoagulants is expected to increase in the upcoming years. This, in turn, is projected to boost sales growth in the global unfractionated heparin market during the forecast period.

Companies operating in the global unfractionated heparin market are increasing investments in R&D activities in order to develop highly efficient products. Moreover, these efforts are also helping them in improving the quality of products they provide. Such factors are fueling the expansion of the global unfractionated heparin market.

Unfractionated Heparin Market: Key Findings

Unfractionated heparin is naturally found anticoagulant that is being increasingly utilized for the prevention of blood clots in the heart lung and dialysis machines. Moreover, it is being used as an effectual solution in the treatment of different blood clotting disorders, including deep venous thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. Hence, rise in the number of people suffering from different blood clotting related diseases is resulting in a surge in the demand for unfractionated heparin across the globe, which, in turn, is propelling the global unfractionated heparin market.

Biosimilar and generic manufacturers across the globe are projected to gain exceptional growth opportunities during the forecast period, owing to patent expiration for several unfractionated heparin globally. Owing to these factors, the unfractionated heparin market is expected to gain the valuation of US$ 1.7 Bn by 2027, notes the report by TMR. Furthermore, the market for unfractionated heparin is projected to be driven by the expansion of the pharmaceutical industry globally.

Unfractionated Heparin Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in the number of surgical procedures globally is leading to profitable prospects in the unfractionated heparin market

Increase in elderly population across the globe is likely to boost sales growth in the unfractionated heparin market

Unfractionated Heparin Market: Regional Analysis

The unfractionated heparin market in Europe is prognosticated to gain profitable prospects during the forecast period, owing to surge in the prevalence of blood clot related diseases and rise in R&D activities in the region

The Asia Pacific unfractionated heparin market is likely to expand at a rapid pace, owing to several factors such as increase in initiatives by regional governments for advancements in the healthcare industry, existence of several key players, and increase in older population in the region

Unfractionated Heparin Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Dickinson and Company

Becton

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

bioMérieux S.A.

EMD (Merck) Millipore

Eiken Chemical Co, Ltd.

Neogen Corporation

Hi-Media Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Scharlab S.L.

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific



Unfractionated Heparin Market Segmentation

Source

Bovine

Porcine

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



