Landsbankinn hf.: Results of Landsbankinn’s 2022 Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Landsbankinn, held on 23 March 2022, agreed to pay a dividend amounting to ISK 14,409 million to shareholders. The dividend is equivalent to 50% of 2021 profits. The AGM also approved a special dividend in the amount of ISK 6,141 million. In total, the Bank pays ISK 20,550 million in dividends to its owners this year. Dividend payments from the Bank in 2013-2022 total ISK 166.7 billion.

The Bank’s AGM was held remotely and streamed from the Bank's offices at Austurstræti 11.

Helga Björk Eiríksdóttir, Chairman of the Board of Directors, delivered the Board’s report for 2021 to the AGM and Lilja Björk Einarsdóttir, CEO, reviewed the Bank’s operation, strategy and activities. The annual financial statements for the past operating year were approved, as was the proposed Remuneration Policy and remuneration to Directors of the Board. The AGM elected the Auditor General as the Bank’s auditor and the Auditor General, in accordance with an authorisation to outsource tasks, nominated PricewaterhouseCoopers ehf. as auditor of the annual financial statements of the Bank for 2022.

The following persons were elected Directors and Alternates, to sit on the Board of Directors until the Bank’s next AGM.

Directors:

Helga Björk Eiríksdóttir (Chairman)

Berglind Svavarsdóttir

Elín H. Jónsdóttir

Guðbrandur Sigurðsson

Guðrún Blöndal

Helgi Friðjón Arnarson

Thorvaldur Jacobsen

Alternates:

Sigríður Olgeirsdóttir

Sigurður Jón Björnsson

For further information contact:

Rúnar Pálmason, Public Relations, pr@landsbankinn.is

Hanna Kristín Thoroddsen, Investor Relations, ir@landsbankinn.is

