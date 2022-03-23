Wheelchair Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Trends, Insights and Forecast – IndexBox

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Wheelchairs - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.
Wheelchair Market Statistics
|Imports
|1,335.9 Million USD
|Exports
|1,440.8 Million USD
|Top Importers
|U.S., Germany, UK
|Top Exporters
|China, Germany, Taiwan
Wheelchair Market Size
In 2021, after four years of growth, there was decline in the global wheelchair market, when its value decreased by -X% to $X. The market value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2013 when the market value increased by X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, the global market hit record highs at $X in 2020, and then dropped in the following year. REQUEST FREE DATA
Wheelchair Production
In value terms, wheelchair production dropped slightly to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. In general, production showed a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2013 when the production volume increased by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global production attained the maximum level at $X in 2020, and then dropped in the following year. REQUEST FREE DATA
Wheelchair Exports
Exports
In 2021, overseas shipments of wheelchairs increased by X% to X units for the first time since 2018, thus ending a two-year declining trend. Over the period under review, total exports indicated a pronounced expansion from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last fourteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. As a result, exports attained the peak and are likely to continue growth in the immediate term. REQUEST FREE DATA
In value terms, wheelchair exports expanded rapidly to $X in 2021. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2008 when exports increased by X% against the previous year. Global exports peaked at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, exports stood at a somewhat lower figure.
Exports by Country
In value terms, China ($X) remains the largest wheelchair supplier worldwide, comprising X% of global exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Germany ($X), with a X% share of global exports. It was followed by Taiwan (Chinese), with a X% share.
In China, wheelchair exports increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007-2021. The remaining exporting countries recorded the following average annual rates of exports growth: Germany (+X% per year) and Taiwan (Chinese) (-X% per year).
Export Prices by Country
In 2021, the average wheelchair export price amounted to $X per unit, reducing by -X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the export price saw a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2008 an increase of X% year-to-year. As a result, export price reached the peak level of $X per unit. from 2009 to 2021, the growth in terms of the average export prices remained at a somewhat lower figure.
Wheelchair Imports
Imports
In 2021, purchases abroad of wheelchairs was finally on the rise to reach X units after two years of decline. Overall, total imports indicated a noticeable increase from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last fourteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. As a result, imports attained the peak and are likely to continue growth in the immediate term.
In value terms, wheelchair imports soared to $X in 2021. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. As a result, imports reached the peak and are likely to continue growth in the immediate term.
Imports by Country
In value terms, the U.S. ($X) constitutes the largest market for imported wheelchairs worldwide, comprising X% of global imports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Germany ($X), with a X% share of global imports. It was followed by the UK, with a X% share.
In the U.S., wheelchair imports remained relatively stable over the period from 2007-2021. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: Germany (+X% per year) and the UK (+X% per year).
Import Prices by Country
In 2021, the average wheelchair import price amounted to $X per unit, waning by -X% against the previous year. Overall, the import price saw a mild reduction. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 when the average import price increased by X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, average import prices reached the peak figure at $X per unit in 2009; however, from 2010 to 2021, import prices stood at a somewhat lower figure.
Product Coverage
Carriages for disabled persons, whether or not motorised or otherwise mechanically propelled (excl. specially designed motor vehicles and bicycles).
