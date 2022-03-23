Wheelchair Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Trends, Insights and Forecast – IndexBox

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Wheelchairs - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights' . Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



Wheelchair Market Statistics

Imports 1,335.9 Million USD Exports 1,440.8 Million USD Top Importers U.S., Germany, UK Top Exporters China, Germany, Taiwan

Wheelchair Market Size

In 2021, after four years of growth, there was decline in the global wheelchair market, when its value decreased by -X% to $X. The market value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2013 when the market value increased by X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, the global market hit record highs at $X in 2020, and then dropped in the following year. REQUEST FREE DATA

Wheelchair Production

In value terms, wheelchair production dropped slightly to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. In general, production showed a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2013 when the production volume increased by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global production attained the maximum level at $X in 2020, and then dropped in the following year. REQUEST FREE DATA

Wheelchair Exports

Exports

In 2021, overseas shipments of wheelchairs increased by X% to X units for the first time since 2018, thus ending a two-year declining trend. Over the period under review, total exports indicated a pronounced expansion from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last fourteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. As a result, exports attained the peak and are likely to continue growth in the immediate term. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, wheelchair exports expanded rapidly to $X in 2021. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2008 when exports increased by X% against the previous year. Global exports peaked at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, exports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Exports by Country

In value terms, China ($X) remains the largest wheelchair supplier worldwide, comprising X% of global exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Germany ($X), with a X% share of global exports. It was followed by Taiwan (Chinese), with a X% share.

In China, wheelchair exports increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007-2021. The remaining exporting countries recorded the following average annual rates of exports growth: Germany (+X% per year) and Taiwan (Chinese) (-X% per year).

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the average wheelchair export price amounted to $X per unit, reducing by -X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the export price saw a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2008 an increase of X% year-to-year. As a result, export price reached the peak level of $X per unit. from 2009 to 2021, the growth in terms of the average export prices remained at a somewhat lower figure.

Wheelchair Imports

Imports

In 2021, purchases abroad of wheelchairs was finally on the rise to reach X units after two years of decline. Overall, total imports indicated a noticeable increase from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last fourteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. As a result, imports attained the peak and are likely to continue growth in the immediate term.

In value terms, wheelchair imports soared to $X in 2021. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. As a result, imports reached the peak and are likely to continue growth in the immediate term.

Imports by Country

In value terms, the U.S. ($X) constitutes the largest market for imported wheelchairs worldwide, comprising X% of global imports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Germany ($X), with a X% share of global imports. It was followed by the UK, with a X% share.

In the U.S., wheelchair imports remained relatively stable over the period from 2007-2021. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: Germany (+X% per year) and the UK (+X% per year).

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average wheelchair import price amounted to $X per unit, waning by -X% against the previous year. Overall, the import price saw a mild reduction. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 when the average import price increased by X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, average import prices reached the peak figure at $X per unit in 2009; however, from 2010 to 2021, import prices stood at a somewhat lower figure.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

Product Coverage

Carriages for disabled persons, whether or not motorised or otherwise mechanically propelled (excl. specially designed motor vehicles and bicycles).

