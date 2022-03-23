Epiq releases significant Product Enhancements to Epiq Discovery, as Product is Named a Leader in eDiscovery Software by G2

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a technology-enabled services leader to global corporate legal departments and law firms, announced today that Epiq Discovery, a critical element of the Epiq Service Cloud, has been identified by G2 as one of the best eDiscovery software products on the market. The ranking is based on its high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users on G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website. This comes at the same time the company rolls out significant product enhancements to further improve user experience and outcomes driven by its proprietary eDiscovery solution.



Epiq Discovery is a cloud-based, SaaS platform that supports the entire lifecycle of a matter and is designed to serve Epiq’s global client base. Epiq Discovery has proven to be very popular among corporate legal departments and law firms for a variety of self-service use cases, including investigations, employee matters, and litigations, as well as for self-service processing. An important new enhancement is the ability to promote data, as needed, to Relativity through a seamless integration. This “Transfer to Relativity” functionality supports field mapping, migration of extracted document metadata and user applied coding/tagging. It also supports custom foldering by custodian, file path and data source. Users can easily promote data to a Relativity workspace and seamlessly continue the review process that began in Epiq Discovery.

“Clients can use Epiq Discovery for simplified and lower-cost culling, review and production, and most find that 85% of their matters can be fully managed within the platform.” said Eric Crawley, Senior Vice President, Legal Solutions at Epiq. “But when a matter grows complex enough to require Relativity, our seamless integration allows for an easy transition between systems. This simple-to-use functionality strengthens what is already a top-rated eDiscovery solution based on G2 user reviews.”

The value of Epiq Discovery to its users is demonstrated by its recognition as one of the top eDiscovery solutions by G2 in their Spring 2022 rankings. “Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”

Detailed information about Epiq Discovery and its enhanced features is available here on a new webpage. Learn more about what real users have to say about Epiq Discovery or leave your own review of Epiq Discovery on G2’s review page here.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration and transformation of business and legal operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com.

About G2



G2 , the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 381,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights.

Press Contact

Candice Russell

Epiq

+1 203 461 5852

Candice.russell@epiqglobal.com

