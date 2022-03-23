BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Alleghany Corporation (NYSE - Y), Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE - PLAN), Summer Infant, Inc. (Nasdaq - SUMR), Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (Nasdaq - MBII)

BALA CYNWYD. Pa., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Alleghany Corporation (NYSE - Y)

Under the terms of the agreement, Alleghany will be acquired by Berkshire Hathaway (“Berkshire”) (NYSE - BRK.A; BRK.B). Alleghany’s shareholders will receive $848.02 in cash for each share of Alleghany common stock owned. The transaction is valued at approximately $11.6 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Alleghany Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Berkshire is paying too little for the Company.

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE - PLAN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Anaplan will be acquired by Thoma Bravo. Anaplan’s shareholders will receive $66.00 in cash for each share of Anaplan common stock owned. The transaction is valued at approximately $10.7 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Anaplan Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Thoma Bravo is paying too little for the Company.

Summer Infant, Inc. (Nasdaq - SUMR)

Under the terms of the agreement, Summer Infant will be acquired by Kids2, Inc. (“Kids2”). The Company’s stockholders will receive $12.00 in cash for each share of Summer Infant common stock that they own. The investigation concerns whether the Summer Infant Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Kids2 is paying too little for the Company.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (Nasdaq - MBII)

Under the terms of the agreement, MBI will be acquired by Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (“Bioceres”) (Nasdaq - BIOX). Each share of MBI common stock will be exchanged at closing for ordinary shares of Bioceres at a fixed ratio of 0.088, representing a value of approximately $236 million, based on the Bioceres and MBI share prices at market close on March 15, 2022 and the number of current outstanding MBI shares. The investigation concerns whether the MBI Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Bioceres is paying too little for the Company.

