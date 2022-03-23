APTIM Receives 2021 EBJ Business Achievement Award for Industry Leadership

San Diego, CA, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental Business Journal® (EBJ), a business research publication that provides high-value, strategic business intelligence to the environmental industry, honored APTIM with a Business Achievement Award for Industry Leadership in 2021.

“In a year of economic recovery in 2021 that still posed its own challenges, it is a testament to the resilience of the environmental industry and its leaders in business and innovation to have such a fine constellation of winners of the annual EBJ Awards,” said Grant Ferrier, president of Environmental Business International Inc. (EBI, Inc.), publisher of Environmental Business Journal ®.

EBJ recognized APTIM for launching the Sustainable Sport Index (SSI) Industry Benchmarking Report, a first-of-its-kind initiative to understand the collective environmental and social impacts of the sports industry.

“The Sustainable Sport Index is an exciting model for accelerating the adoption of best practices in an industry with enormous potential for sustainable performance. We are very proud to be recognized by EBJ for our industry leadership, and we are determined to continue working with sports teams and venues to lead the way for data benchmarking and standards development in the sports and sustainability industries,” said Heather Royston, President of Environmental and Energy Solutions at APTIM.

In the SSI Report’s inaugural year, APTIM surveyed 20 sports venues across the United States to gather data in areas including energy, water, waste, carbon emissions, and procurement. The SSI Report delivers a comprehensive database of best practices in sustainable operations and data collection and shares key performance indicators related to resource management, energy and water, waste management and diversion, carbon management, and diversity.

The SSI Report played a critical role in advancing sustainability across the sports and events industries, driving the adoption of industry best practices for venues across the country. The 2022 SSI Survey launches April 5, 2022. Teams and facilities can participate in the industry-changing initiative to make the sports industry more sustainable here: https://www.sustainablesportindex.com/.

About APTIM

APTIM is a global industry leader headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. With more than 4,000 employees worldwide, APTIM specializes in critical infrastructure, technical and data solutions, environmental services, program management, resiliency, and sustainability and energy solutions. Our dedicated people have proven experience and expertise to provide integrated services and solutions to government agencies, commercial, industrial, and energy markets. APTIM is committed to accelerating the transition toward a clean and efficient energy economy, building a sustainable future for our communities and natural world, and creating an inclusive equitable environment that celebrates the diversity of our people.

About Environmental Business Journal

Environmental Business Journal® provides strategic information and market forecasts for executives involved in 13 business segments, including environmental consulting and engineering, remediation, water and wastewater, air quality and pollution control, hazardous waste, instrumentation, pollution control equipment, waste management, resource recovery, solid waste management, renewable energy, and environmental information systems.