Stanadyne Joins Diesel Technology Forum

Washington, D.C., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Diesel Technology Forum (DTF) welcomes Stanadyne as its newest member. The not-for-profit organization is dedicated to raising awareness about the current and future role of diesel engines, equipment, and fuels. Forum members are leaders in advanced diesel technology, emissions controls, and petroleum, and renewable biofuels.

Stanadyne designs, manufactures, remanufactures, and sells best-in-class fuel systems and air-management technologies that are at the heart of powertrain performance for passenger and commercial vehicles as well as a full range of off-road applications including construction, agriculture, power generation and utility markets.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Stanadyne to the forum. Stanadyne is a recognized global automotive technology leader in engine-based fuel and air management systems. They’re pioneering technologies in gasoline and diesel fuel injection systems, as well as in aftermarket and remanufactured components,” says Diesel Technology Forum Executive Director Allen Schaeffer.

“Stanadyne’s commitment to engineering and innovation is driving a bright future for the internal combustion engine, one that is more efficient and lower in emissions, and ensuring that it is part of the solution to meeting the dual challenge of customer and societal demands,” said Schaeffer.

“Stanadyne is proud to join the Diesel Technology Forum,” said Stanadyne Chief Technology Officer Dr. Brad Stroia. “The diesel engine is the prime mover for the majority of over-land transport, construction, industrial, rail, marine, and agricultural activity. Our industry is pursuing engine innovation and optimization to power our planet and tackle global challenges, like climate change. The Forum’s research and outreach efforts bring the industry together to discuss important developments in fuels and propulsion technology for the future. We are proud to be a part of this organization supporting our commitment to developing sustainable internal combustion engines as we travel down the road toward carbon neutrality.”

About Stanadyne

About the Diesel Technology Forum

The Diesel Technology Forum is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about the current and future role of diesel engines, equipment, and fuels. Forum members are leaders in advanced diesel technology, emissions controls, and petroleum-based and renewable biofuels. For more information visit http://www.dieselforum.org.

