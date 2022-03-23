Toilet Paper Market Outlook 2022: Consumption, Leading Suppliers, Prices, and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

Companies Mentioned in the Report: Proctor & Gamble, Kimberly Clark Corp., Georgia-Pacific, Private Label, Oasis Brands, Unicharm, Metsa, Hengan, Sofidel, SCA, Vinda International Holdings, Shandong Kaiyuan Paper Industry Co., Richer Paper (Shanghai) Co., Weifang Lancel Hygiene Products Co., Sunlive (Dicallo) Group Co., Shandong Hejiale Sanitary Products Co., Shanghai Clean Paper Co., Pudumjee Group, Royal Tissue Products, Suzano, Papelera San Andres De Giles SA, Cepas Argentinas S.A.

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Toilet Paper - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights' . Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

Toilet Paper Market Statistics

Imports 3,527.7 Million USD Exports 3,524.8 Million USD Top Importers U.S., Germany, Netherlands Top Exporters Germany, Canada, Sweden

Toilet Paper Market Size

The global toilet paper market expanded to $X in 2021, with an increase of X% against the previous year. Overall, the total consumption indicated a moderate expansion from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last fourteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, consumption decreased by -X% against 2019 indices. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Global consumption peaked at $X in 2019; however, from 2020 to 2021, consumption stood at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Toilet Paper Production

In value terms, toilet paper production rose to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. In general, the total production indicated a perceptible increase from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last fourteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, production decreased by -X% against 2019 indices. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 when the production volume increased by X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global production attained the maximum level at $X in 2019; however, from 2020 to 2021, production stood at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Toilet Paper Exports

Exports

In 2021, after eight years of growth, there was significant decline in shipments abroad of toilet paper, when their volume decreased by -X% to X tonnes. Overall, exports, however, recorded a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2020 when exports increased by X% y-o-y. As a result, exports reached the peak of X tonnes, and then reduced in the following year. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, toilet paper exports fell significantly to $X in 2021. In general, exports, however, saw a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2019 when exports increased by X% against the previous year. As a result, exports reached the peak of $X. from 2020 to 2021, the growth of global exports failed to regain the momentum.

Exports by Country

In 2021, Germany (X tonnes), followed by China (X tonnes), Poland (X tonnes), Italy (X tonnes), France (X tonnes), Sweden (X tonnes) and El Salvador (X tonnes) were the main exporters of toilet paper, together generating X% of total exports. Canada (X tonnes), Austria (X tonnes), Spain (X tonnes), Mexico (X tonnes), Slovakia (X tonnes) and Portugal (X tonnes) took a minor share of total exports.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of shipments, amongst the key exporting countries, was attained by Portugal, while exports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the largest toilet paper supplying countries worldwide were Germany ($X), Canada ($X) and Sweden ($X), together comprising X% of global exports. These countries were followed by Italy, El Salvador, Poland, France, Mexico, Spain, Portugal, Austria, China and Slovakia, which together accounted for a further X recorded the highest growth rate of the value of exports, among the main exporting countries over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the average toilet paper export price amounted to $X per tonne, reducing by -X% against the previous year. In general, the export price, however, continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2019 when the average export price increased by X% against the previous year. As a result, export price reached the peak level of $X per tonne. from 2020 to 2021, the growth in terms of the average export prices failed to regain the momentum.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was Canada ($X per tonne), while China ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by El Salvador, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Toilet Paper Imports

Imports

After four years of growth, purchases abroad of toilet paper decreased by -X% to X tonnes in 2021. Overall, imports, however, saw a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2020 when imports increased by X% y-o-y. As a result, imports reached the peak of X tonnes, and then dropped in the following year.

In value terms, toilet paper imports shrank to $X in 2021. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern remained consistent, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Global imports peaked at $X in 2020, and then shrank in the following year.

Imports by Country

The countries with the highest levels of toilet paper imports in 2021 were the U.S. (X tonnes), Germany (X tonnes), the Netherlands (X tonnes), Denmark (X tonnes), France (X tonnes), Hong Kong SAR (X tonnes), Saudi Arabia (X tonnes), the Czech Republic (X tonnes), Belgium (X tonnes), Canada (X tonnes), Norway (X tonnes) and Switzerland (X tonnes), together recording X% of total import. Ireland (X tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of purchases, amongst the leading importing countries, was attained by Saudi Arabia, while imports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the largest toilet paper importing markets worldwide were the U.S. ($X), Germany ($X) and the Netherlands ($X), with a combined X% share of global imports. These countries were followed by France, Canada, Hong Kong SAR, Norway, Belgium, Saudi Arabia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Ireland and Switzerland, which together accounted for a further X Arabia saw the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of imports, in terms of the main importing countries over the period under review, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

The average toilet paper import price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, increasing by X% against the previous year. In general, the import price recorded a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 an increase of X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, average import prices reached the maximum at $X per tonne in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2021, import prices failed to regain the momentum.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Canada ($X per tonne), while Denmark ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Hong Kong SAR, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

