The Global Fertility Test Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7% during 2021-2027. Smartphone-Based Analysis Shaping the Market Growth - Arizton

Chicago, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Arizton latest research report, fertility test market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during 2022-2027. One of the latest trends in the fertility test market is the use of smartphone-based applications for fertility test analysis. The surge in adoption of smartphone-based ovulation testing in the fertility testing and monitoring segment will offer new market growth opportunities for vendors in the coming years. Also, the ease of use, accuracy, and cost effectiveness will propel the sales of smartphone-based ovulation tests.



The availability of fertility test kits through various distribution channels and professional recommendations is expected to drive the sales of fertility test kits.

Fertility Test Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS MARKET SIZE (2027) $660 Million (2027) CAGR (2022-2027) 7% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENT BY PRODUCT Ovulation Test Kits, Fertility Monitors, and Sperm Test Kit MARKET SEGMENT BY GENDER Male and Female MARKET SEGMENT BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Online Sale Channels, Retail Pharmacies, and Hospital Pharmacies MARKET SEGMENT BY END-USERS Homecare, Speciality and Fertility Clinics, and Hospitals GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America and Middle East and Africa COUNTRIES COVERED US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

In the US, 9% of men and 10% of women in the age group of 15-44 are affected by infertility issues

In North America, the high awareness about fertility issues drives the application rate of at-home fertility test kits. The increasing prevalence of reproductive health-related disorders is accelerating the demand for fertility tests in the region. Also, the expanding population of women in the advanced maternal age group due to late marriages is contributing to the demand for fertility test kits in the region. Factors such as the decline in fertility rate, improved access to contraception, and delayed marriages and childbearing are expected to drive the prevalence of infertility in North America.

Around 11% of North American women and 9% of men have experienced fertility issues in their lifetime. In the US, 9% of men and 10% of women in the age group of 15-44 are affected by infertility issues, which is expected to drive the demand for fertility tests and positively influence the market growth during the forecast period.

REPORT COVERAGE

The report considers the present scenario of the fertility test market and its market dynamics for the period 2022−2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply side of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

FERTILITY TEST MARKET GROWTH & DRIVERS

The technological advancement in fertility Tests

Smartphone-based Sample Analysis

Increasing maternal age

Growing rate of infertility test

Growing awareness about fertility test and greater access to treatment



IMPORTANT FACTS TO KNOW

Increasing maternal age and growing infertility rate are the two major factors propel the application rate of fertility test kits.

Greater access for fertility testing and rising awareness in developing countries to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Male fertility test kits are the new market growth opportunity, due to increasing concern and awareness among the male population regarding infertility problems.

The increasing demand for fertility tests is due to the increasing maternal age, continuously rising infertility prevalence gives the space for market growth.

At-home sperm analysis kits are one of the emerging trend in the market which allows men to assess their reproductive potential quickly and inexpensively from the comfort and privacy of their own homes.



Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

FERTILITY TEST MARKET SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Market Segmentation by Products

Ovulation Test Kits

Fertility Monitors

Sperm Test Kit



Market Segmentation by Gender

Male

Female

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Online Sale Channels

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies



Market Segmentation by End-Users

Homecare

Speciality and Fertility Clinics

Hospitals



Market Segmentation by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

APAC China Japan India Australia South Korea

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina

Middle East and Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa







NEW START-UPS AND PRODUCT LAUNCHES ARE KEY TO SUCCESS

The fertility test kit manufacturer is trying to achieve a high market share with different revenue generation strategies. Some of the sperm test kit manufacturing companies include swim count, advacare, DNA Diagnostics Centre, Hamilton Thorne, Home Health, Give Legacy.

As there is an increasing shift from analog testing towards digital testing to meet the growing demands, the manufacturers are investing in the research and development of smarter devices for ovulation prediction.

New start-ups and product launches maintain competitiveness in the market. Most of the start-ups came up with new products and software-based smartphone applications which will create new competition for male fertility testing product kits.





Explore our healthcare lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707