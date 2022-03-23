Ascend LLC Recognized as the 2021 Truckload Carrier of the Year (Small Fleet Category) by The Home Depot

ATLANTA, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regional logistics provider Ascend LLC (Ascend) has been recognized as the 2021 Truckload Carrier of the Year (Small Fleet Category) by The Home Depot (NYSE: HD). Ascend earned the award for providing dry-van, full truckload services to the home improvement giant, carrying hardware, supplies and building materials for just-in-time shipments to their fulfillment centers, stores and distribution centers.

The Home Depot Truckload Carrier of the Year (Small Fleet Category) honor is given annually to the organization that best helps the home improvement leader “build the fastest, most efficient and reliable supply chain in home improvement,” according to award criteria.

“We’ve sustained double digit growth in freight volume since the start of the pandemic,” said Steve Alonso, Senior Director, Transportation. “The service excellence we’ve enjoyed from Ascend has been important to our continued success managing this growth.”

“At Ascend, we are relentless about satisfying shippers. This award underscores our employees’ commitment to providing safe, reliable, on-time services,” said Ascend CEO, Michael McLary. “We are honored to be a trusted partner for The Home Depot at a time when their pipeline for essential goods and services is so critical.”

Ascend was formed in 2021 by the merger and integration of J&B Services, based in Pontotoc, Mississippi, and Milan Supply Chain Solutions, based in Jackson, Tennessee, which had The Home Depot contract. Ascend also announced the acquisition of Dedicated Transport Solutions, of Greenville, South Carolina, this past January.

“We are particularly pleased to receive this award this early in Ascend’s journey,” added McLary. “It speaks to the quality of people, network and services we’ve already assembled, and we’re excited about great things to come.”

Ascend’s asset base currently consists of more than 1,000 tractors and 3,000 trailers and its brokerage service can provide specialized flatbed and temperature-controlled capacity.

About Ascend

Ascend provides customers with logistics services in coordination with its affiliates Ascend LLC, Ascend Transportation LLC, Ascend Trucking LLC, and Ascend Distribution LLC. The company has operations in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest, with density and capacity in important regional areas where there is high demand for high-performance short-haul shipping, serving the truckload shipping needs of customers in the retail, fast-moving consumer goods, packaging, and industrial supply sectors. Ascend is backed by Wellspring Capital Management Group LLC (“Wellspring”), a leading middle-market private equity firm committed to investing in the company’s strategy and growth plans. For further information, visit ascend.net.