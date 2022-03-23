Escalon and Early Growth Expand Sales Organization Footprints to Better Support Geographic Growth

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Escalon and Early Growth, leading Essential Business Services (EBS) providers, announced today the geographic expansion of the two organizations to better serve customers in growing their businesses. The companies are either expanding or establishing a presence in several markets around the country including Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Miami, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington D.C.

According to CB Insights, a major provider of market intelligence, there was over $55 billion invested in startups in the fourth quarter of 2021 in these markets alone. "We are looking at trends and these markets are set to scale dramatically over the next few years," said Venus Bakhtiari, vice president of sales for Escalon. "Since startups and early-stage companies are big target markets for us, it just made sense that we scale our organizations accordingly."

Escalon and Early Growth are one-stop shops for Essential Business Services (EBS), including Financial Ops (CFO services, bookkeeping and accounting), PeopleOps (human resources, benefits, and payroll), and Risk (business insurance). Escalon focuses on small to medium-sized businesses with Early Growth specializing in venture-backed and soon-to-be venture-backed companies.

Together they have over 5,000 customers using their services across several verticals in 22 countries. Escalon has been named to Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list four times over the past five years.

"We are very pleased with our growth and acceptance of Essential Business Services as a category for SMBs," said Anurag Pal, chairman of Escalon. "We help businesses with some of their biggest challenges and crucial business needs so they can focus solely on their growth. This expansion will help us serve the category even better."

About Escalon

Escalon is the one-and-done solution for all Essential Business Services (EBS), including FinOps (CFO services, bookkeeping and accounting), PeopleOps (human resources, benefits, recruiting, and payroll), and Risk (business insurance). Since 2006, Escalon has helped over 5,000 companies across a range of industries and in 22 countries optimize their back offices. Escalon has been named to Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list four times over the past five years.

About Early Growth

Early Growth is the one-and-done solution for VC-backed and startup companies' Essential Business Services (EBS), including FinOps (CFO services, bookkeeping and accounting), PeopleOps (human resources, benefits, and payroll), and Risk (business insurance). Since their inception over 10 years ago, Early Growth has helped over 4,000 VC-backed and startup companies, many from first round to exit and beyond.

Related Images











Image 1: Anurag Pal, Chairman of Escalon

















Image 2: Escalon Logo

















Image 3: Early Growth Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment