Wildcard Announces GDC Presence

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the highly anticipated 2022 Gaming Developers Conference (GDC) currently underway, newcomer Wildcard seeks to make a lasting impression on the nearly 30,000 gamers and gaming industry professionals joining in on the gathering’s 34th year.

Bringing together programmers, artists, game designers, producers, business leaders, and audio professionals from around the globe, the GDC serves to push the gaming community forward by offering a setting for ideas to be exchanged, connections to be made, and innovation to be forged.

Industry titans like Intel, Nintendo, and Dell will all be attending.

Derek Laporte— Wildcard’s game and narrative designer, who has lent his artistic vision to gaming projects including Fallout Mud, Aquarius, Singularity, Digg, and Qualia— and his team of game developers will be representing the project at the event.

“It is quite a thrill to be immersed in the future of gaming this week. To be exposed to so many exciting and innovative projects, people, and concepts has been invaluable. It only makes us more eager to release Wildcard into the world and to further elevate the play-to-earn experience,” shares Derek.

At the conference, Wildcard will be holding an introductory AMA on Thursday at 5 PM PST in addition to exhibiting pioneering technology in partnership with Phantasma.

Phantasma— a groundbreaking, custom-built blockchain and ecosystem committed to empowering gamers, artists, and enthusiasts alike to take advantage of disruptive blockchain technology—powers Wildcard through first-of-their-kind SmartNFTs. Phantasma is a 400% carbon negative platform, making gaming on the blockchain a sustainable market.

Phantasma SmartNFTs unlock limitless possibilities for artists and developers to harness the breadth of blockchain instantaneously and at a minimal cost. Wildcard is the second SmartNFT game in existence.

The Wildcard team can be found at Phantasma’s booth— N3026, for anyone planning to make a GDC appearance this week— where they will be holding meet-and-greets, engaging with attendees, and signing up new gamers via traceable QR codes.

Any new sign ups will be Whitelisted for its Wildcard Token (WCT) presale, which will allow buyers to purchase tokens at a discounted price and secure up to $10,000 worth of WCT.

You do not have to stop by the GDC to secure a Wildcard Whitelist spot— interested parties may simply sign up for it on the project’s website at wildcardgame.io . Another means of joining the whitelist is by participating in the limited-edition starter deck presale.

Active until decks sell out, buyers have the opportunity to purchase decks with 50% more NFT cards at no additional cost, including ultra-rare offerings. There are 5 starter decks to choose from, each benefiting gamers through varying player approaches. Buyers are limited to one of each deck per wallet.

As limited whitelisting spots remain, investors and gamers are encouraged to act before they are gone.

Whitelisting is currently open. Wildcard’s 24-hour public token presale will take place on Tuesday, March 29th at 19:00 UTC, with official public trading set to begin the following day on March 30th, also at 19:00 UTC.

For more on Wildcard’s GDC activities, please visit the game’s official Twitter or Discord: https://twitter.com/wildcardp2e

https://wildcardgame.io/discord-sign-up/

About Wildcard

Wildcard is a single and multiplayer 1v1 play-to-earn collectible card game (CCG). Bringing gaming back to its retro roots, players don’t just earn bragging rights when they beat their opponents— they earn cryptocurrency.

Revolutionizing play-to-earn gaming through its NFT cards with randomized art and randomized character mechanics— a first in the market— and defying one-click-and-done battle game norms, Wildcard is committed to creating a gaming experience that exudes style, substance, and singularity.

Players are transported back in time to a snoozy 80s shopping center when a sudden powerful beam of magical green energy descends from the heavens.

As animals from the pet shop are sucked into glowing, cocoon-like orbs along with random, run-of-the-mill objects, they emerge transformed as supernaturally fused creatures called Nemots— with special abilities and the burning desire to battle from dusk until dawn.

With over 1.8 million Nemot combination possibilities— including 53 animals, 50 items, and over 50 extras, each Nemot is quite literally one-in-a-million.

For further information on Wildcard, including interviews with the project founders and with early access to play the game, please contact: pr@wildcardgame.io

For written and video instructions on setting up an account, game play, and deck building, please click here.

About the P2E market:



The play-to-earn industry, also referred to as GameFi, was valued at $173.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $314.4 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.46% between 2022 and 2026.

Play-to-earn gaming grants players the opportunity to convert in-game assets and rewards into money with purchasing power in the real world. Through a complete or partially distributed ledger design that proves verifiable ownership over digital products obtained through gameplay, players can exchange said virtual products for crypto, which can, in turn, be exchanged for fiat currency.

In early 2021, crypto gaming began embracing NFT technology, shifting play-to-earn games towards collectible ones based on the play-to-earn structure. Today, a sizable sector of the NFT industry is directing its efforts solely towards gaming. In NFT gaming, any in-game asset can be turned into an NFT to be owned, sold, or transferred on the blockchain.









