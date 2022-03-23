Sientra Reports Record Plastic Surgery Revenue for Both Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021

Sixth Consecutive Quarter of Record Growth

Doubled Augmentation and Reconstruction Market Share Since 2019

Broadened Market Opportunity with Addition of Novel, FDA-Cleared
Fat Grafting Technology

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) (“Sientra” or the “Company”), a medical aesthetics company focused on enhancing lives by advancing the art of plastic surgery, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Q4 and Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Net sales of $22.6 million, representing growth of 26.6% over the fourth quarter of 2020, excluding discontinued operations.
  • Net sales of $80.7 million, representing growth of 47% over the full year 2020, excluding discontinued operations.
  • Cash of $51.8 million as of December 31, 2021.

Business Highlights:

  • Expanded market share in Augmentation to approximately 11%.
  • Expanded market share in Reconstruction to approximately 14%.
  • Acquired novel fat grafting technology developed at Massachusetts General Hospital.
  • Entered into agreements with distribution partners in Canada, China and the Middle East in preparation for approvals and expansion into those markets.
  • Launched six-tab version of Dermaspan® tissue expander to address market need for additional fixation sites.
  • Filed 510(k) for next-generation Allox2 PRO™ tissue expander, the only dual-port and MRI-compatible tissue expander.

“In 2021, Sientra became the fastest growing breast implant company in the U.S., with market share gains that nearly doubled in both augmentation and reconstruction since 2019,” said Ron Menezes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sientra. “I’m proud of the many achievements our team made throughout the year, which drove consistent record topline growth each quarter.”

“To further advance our position in plastic surgery, we recently completed an acquisition that enables us to add fat grafting to our product portfolio, which is used today in most reconstruction surgeries. We also enhanced our industry-leading tissue expander portfolio, with the launch of our Dermaspan 6-tab expander and filing a 510(k) for our next-generation, dual-port, MRI-compatible Allox2 PRO expander.”

“With strong momentum behind us, we have many exciting catalysts on the horizon. In 2022, we expect to continue to expand our market share and number of accounts in both reconstruction and augmentation as we further progress towards our goal of becoming a leader in aesthetics focused on plastic surgeons,” Mr. Menezes concluded.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Total net sales were $22.6 million, an increase of 26.6% compared to total net sales of $17.9 million for the same period in 2020.
  • Gross profit for the fourth quarter 2021 was $12.3 million, or 54.4% of sales, compared to gross profit of $10.2 million, or 56.9% of sales, for the same period in 2020. 
  • Operating expenses for the fourth quarter 2021 of $26.1 million compared to $26.2 million for the same period in 2020.
  • Loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter 2021 was $15.9 million, or $0.27 per share, compared to a net loss of $20.3 million, or $0.40 per share, for the same period in 2020.
  • On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted EBITDA loss for the fourth quarter 2021 was $9.8 million as compared to a net loss of $9.6 million for the same period in 2020.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

  • Total net sales for the full year 2021 were $80.7 million, an increase of 47% compared to total net sales of $55 million for the same period in 2020.
  • Gross profit for the full year 2021 was $44.3 million, or 54.9% of sales, compared to gross profit of $31.4 million, or 57.1% of sales, for the full year 2020. 
  • Operating expenses for the full year 2021 increased by 15% to $90.7 million from $78.8 million for the full year 2020.
  • Loss from continuing operations for the full year 2021 was $62.5 million, or a net loss of $1.10 per share, compared to a net loss of $67.1 million, or net loss of $1.34 per share, for the full year 2020.
  • On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted EBITDA loss for the full year 2021 of $31.2 million compared to a net loss of $32.8 million for the full year 2020.
  • Net cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2021, were $51.8 million, compared to $55 million at December 31, 2020.

Full Year 2022 Guidance

For full year 2022, the Company expects to achieve total net sales of $93 million to $97 million, representing growth of 15% to 20% compared to net sales of $80.7 million in 2021.

Conference Call

Sientra will hold a conference call today, March 23, 2022, at 4:30 pm ET to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. The dial-in numbers are 844-464-3933 for domestic callers and 765-507-2612 for international callers. The conference ID is 4862817. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sientra.com. The webcast will be archived on the website following the completion of the call.  

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Sientra has supplemented its US GAAP net income (loss) with a non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding the performance of the Company, facilitates a more meaningful comparison of results for current periods with previous operating results, and assists management in analyzing future trends, making strategic and business decisions and establishing internal budgets and forecasts. A reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the schedule below.

There are limitations in using this non-GAAP financial measure because it is not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Investors and potential investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with Sientra’s financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure provided in the schedule below.

About Sientra
Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Sientra is a medical aesthetics company exclusively focused on plastic surgery. The Company mission is to offer proprietary innovations and unparalleled partnerships that radically advance how plastic surgeons think, work and care for their patients. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company’s product portfolio includes its Sientra round and shaped breast implants, the first fifth generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, its ground-breaking Allox2® breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, the AuraGen fat grafting system, and BIOCORNEUM®, the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons(*).

Sientra uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Sientra is routinely posted and is accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at www.sientra.com
(*) Data on file

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, based on management’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. The words “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “position,” or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements may include information concerning the Company’s unaudited financial information for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its operations, the Company’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of the Company’s revenues, profitability, outlook and overall business strategy, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate the AuraGen fat grafting system into its existing operations, the reception of plastic surgeons to the Company’s products, including the AuraGen fat grafting system, the Dermaspan 6-tab and Allox2 PRO products, the Company’s ability to expand into aesthetic applications outside of breast procedures, and the Company’s ability to capture additional market share and customer accounts in the plastic surgery market.  Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the audit of the Company’s financial statements which audit is not yet complete and the numbers presented here could differ from the final audited financial statements presented by the Company, the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s ability to recapture delayed procedures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the positive reaction from plastic surgeons and their patients to Sientra’s Breast Products, including the AuraGen fat grafting system, Dermaspan 6-tab and Allox2 PRO, the ability to meet consumer demand, the growth of the plastic surgery market and breast procedures, regulatory timelines in the United States and abroad for approval of the Company’s products, and the ability of the Company to execute on its commercial, marketing, research and development and regulatory plans. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of Sientra’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “position,” or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and such estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and, except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or review any estimate, projection or forward-looking statement. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business.

Investor Relations Contact
Leigh Salvo
ir@sientra.com


Sientra, Inc
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share and share amounts)
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
 
  December 31,  December 31,
 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Net sales $22,648  $17,888  $80,683  $54,997 
Cost of goods sold  10,321   7,712   36,348   23,599 
Gross profit  12,327   10,176   44,335   31,398 
Operating expenses:            
Sales and marketing  14,108   12,547   48,456   37,405 
Research and development  3,494   2,562   10,456   8,704 
General and administrative  8,452   11,127   31,773   32,310 
Restructuring     1      390 
Total operating expenses  26,054   26,237   90,685   78,809 
Loss from operations  (13,727)  (16,061)  (46,350)  (47,411)
Other income (expense), net:            
Interest income     2   4   205 
Interest expense  (2,111)  (2,154)  (8,254)  (9,438)
Change in fair value of derivative liability     (2,050)  (14,460)  (10,470)
Other income (expense), net  (13)  1   6,562   35 
Total other income (expense), net  (2,124)  (4,201)  (16,148)  (19,668)
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes  (15,851)  (20,262)  (62,498)  (67,079)
Income tax expense  21   33   21   33 
Loss from continuing operations  (15,872)  (20,295)  (62,519)  (67,112)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes  (196)  (942)  37   (22,835)
Net loss $(16,068) $(21,237) $(62,482) $(89,947)
Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders            
Continuing operations $(0.27) $(0.40) $(1.10) $(1.34)
Discontinued operations  (0.00)  (0.02)  0.00   (0.45)
Basic and diluted net loss per share $(0.27) $(0.42) $(1.10) $(1.79)
Weighted average outstanding common shares used for net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:            
Basic and diluted  58,170,277   50,462,124   57,057,107   50,233,175 


Sientra, Inc 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets 
(In thousands) 
(Unaudited) 
       
  December 31,  December 31, 
  2021  2020 
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $51,772  $54,967 
Accounts receivable, net  33,105   19,771 
Inventories, net  52,914   39,168 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  2,979   1,891 
Current assets of discontinued operations  4   13,475 
Total current assets  140,774   129,272 
Property and equipment, net  13,998   12,301 
Goodwill  9,202   9,202 
Other intangible assets, net  28,765   9,387 
Other assets  7,165   8,011 
Non-current assets of discontinued operations     805 
Total assets $199,904  $168,978 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Current portion of long-term debt $2,237  $4,670 
Accounts payable  7,402   5,799 
Accrued and other current liabilities  21,298   28,408 
Customer deposits  35,182   17,905 
Sales return liability  13,399   9,192 
Current liabilities of discontinued operations  500   4,686 
Total current liabilities  80,018   70,660 
Long-term debt, net of current portion  62,434   60,500 
Derivative liability     26,570 
Deferred and contingent consideration  5,872   2,350 
Warranty reserve and other long-term liabilities  10,723   9,455 
Total liabilities  159,047   169,535 
Stockholders’ equity (deficit):      
Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)  40,857   (557)
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $199,904  $168,978 


Sientra, Inc 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 
(In thousands) 
(Unaudited) 
       
       
  Year Ended December 31, 
  2021  2020 
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net loss $(62,482) $(89,947)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes  37   (22,835)
Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes  (62,519)  (67,112)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization  4,360   3,370 
Provision for doubtful accounts  1,326   537 
Provision for warranties  970   659 
Provision for inventory  82   1,817 
Fair value adjustments to derivative liability  14,460   10,470 
Fair value adjustments of other liabilities held at fair value  441   96 
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs  3,587   4,347 
Gain on extinguishment of debt  (6,652)   
Stock-based compensation expense  10,390   8,221 
Payments of contingent consideration liability in excess of acquisition-date fair value  (2,419)   
Other non-cash adjustments  684   375 
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable  (14,660)  (6,302)
Inventories  (13,775)  (9,342)
Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets  (1,501)  169 
Accounts payable, accrueds, and other liabilities  (752)  1,431 
Customer deposits  17,277   3,961 
Sales return liability  4,207   1,077 
Net cash flow from operating activities - continuing operations  (44,494)  (46,226)
Net cash flow from operating activities - discontinued operations  1,994   (13,912)
    Net cash used in operating activities  (42,500)  (60,138)
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchase of property and equipment  (3,805)  (3,956)
Asset acquisitions  (1,000)   
Net cash flow from investing activities - continuing operations  (4,805)  (3,956)
Net cash flow from investing activities - discontinued operations  8,134   (80)
    Net cash used in investing activities  3,329   (4,036)
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from issuance of common stock for employee stock-based plans  1,970   865 
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock  39,226   263 
Tax payments related to shares withheld for vested restricted stock units (RSUs)  (3,145)  (1,791)
Gross borrowings under the Term Loan  1,000    
Repayments under the Term Loan     (25,000)
Gross borrowings under the PPP loan     6,652 
Gross borrowings under the Revolving Loan  2,237    
Repayment of the Revolving Loan     (6,508)
Net proceeds from issuance of the Convertible Note     60,000 
Payments of contingent consideration up to acquisition-date fair value  (4,550)   
Deferred financing costs  (800)  (2,958)
    Net cash provided by financing activities  35,938   31,523 
    Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  (3,233)  (32,651)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at:      
Beginning of period  55,300   87,951 
End of period $52,067  $55,300 
       
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets      
Cash and cash equivalents  51,772  $54,967 
Restricted cash included in other assets  295   333 
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $52,067  $55,300 


Sientra, Inc. 
Reconciliation of Loss from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA 
(Unaudited) 
             
  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
  December 31,  December 31, 
Dollars, in thousands 2021  2020  2021  2020 
Loss from continuing operations, as reported $(15,872) $(20,295) $(62,519) $(67,112)
Adjustments to loss from continuing operations:            
Interest (income) expense and other, net  2,124   2,151   8,340   9,198 
Provision for income taxes  21   33   21   33 
Depreciation and amortization  1,211   983   4,360   3,370 
Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration  392   68   441   135 
Fair value adjustments to derivative liability     2,050   14,460   10,470 
Gain on extinguishment of debt        (6,652)   
Stock-based compensation  2,317   2,879   10,390   8,221 
One-time severance charges     2,539      2,539 
Restructuring     1      390 
Total adjustments to loss from continuing operations  6,065   10,704   31,360   34,356 
Adjusted EBITDA $(9,807) $(9,591) $(31,159) $(32,756)
             
             
             
             
  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
  December 31,  December 31, 
As a Percentage of Revenue** 2021  2020  2021  2020 
Loss from continuing operations, as reported  (70.1%)  (113.5%)  (77.5%)  (122.0%)
Adjustments to loss from continuing operations:            
Interest (income) expense and other, net  9.4%  12.0%  10.3%  16.7%
Provision for income taxes  0.1%  0.2%  0.0%  0.1%
Depreciation and amortization  5.3%  5.5%  5.4%  6.1%
Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration  1.7%  0.4%  0.5%  0.2%
Fair value adjustments to derivative liability  0.0%  11.5%  17.9%  19.0%
Gain on extinguishment of debt  0.0%  0.0%  (8.2%)  0.0%
Stock-based compensation  10.2%  16.1%  12.9%  14.9%
One-time severance charges  0.0%  14.2%  0.0%  4.6%
Restructuring  0.0%  0.0%  0.0%  0.7%
Total adjustments to loss from continuing operations  26.8%  59.8%  38.9%  62.5%
Adjusted EBITDA  (43.3%)  (53.6%)  (38.6%)  (59.6%)
             
** Adjustments may not add to the total figure due to rounding 



