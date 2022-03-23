Bionano Genomics to Present at the 2022 Maxim Virtual Growth Conference

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. ( BNGO ), pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and provider of N x Clinical™ software, the leading solution for visualization, interpretation and reporting of genomic data, announced today that company management will present at the 2022 Maxim Virtual Growth Conference. Erik Holmlin, PhD, Bionano’s president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 30th, 2022 at 12:30 pm PT/3:30 pm ET.



The conference is hosted on the M-Vest site. Interested parties can register for the conference and view the fireside chat here: https://m-vest.com/events/2022-virtual-growth-conference .

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit bionanogenomics.com , lineagen.com or biodiscovery.com .

