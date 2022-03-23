Renewable Energy Sources to Empower Greece Data Center. The Market to Hit $1.3 Billion by 2027- Arizton

Chicago, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report, the Greece data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2027. In Greece, the government is currently taking initiatives to develop a national artificial intelligence (AI) strategy. Greece is working towards generating 60% of renewable energy by 2030. Hyperscale investment are expected to increase over the forecast period and hyperscale operators will adopt renewable energy sources to power their facilities in the country.



In October 2020, Telecom Italia Sparkle was the first colocation provider in Greece to power its data centers with renewable energy sources in Koropi, Metamorfosis (Athens), and Chania.

GREECE DATA CENTER MARKET REPORT SCOPE

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) $1.3 Billion (2027) MARKET SIZE (AREA) 196 Thousand Sq. Feet (2027) MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY) 40 MW (2027) COLOCATION MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) 280 Million (2027) CAGR (2022-2027) 5.6% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

KEY COLOCATION PROVIDERS ARE ENTERING THE GREECE MARKET

Major colocation providers are entering the Greece market via acquisitions and mergers of local data center operators. For instance, Digital Realty acquired a leading data center provider, Lamda Hellix, in 2020. Telecom Italia Sparkle and Digital Realty (Lamda Hellix) are investing in Greece data center market.

REPORT COVERAGE:

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Greece

Facilities Covered (Existing): 10

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 03

Coverage: 2 Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Greece

Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2026)

Retail Colocation Pricing

The industry investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.



Request for a Free Sample now: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3292

IMPORTANT FACTS TO KNOW

Greece is a major intercontinental data hub, acting as a bridge among Asia, Africa, and European countries for data transfer. Athens is the major location for data center development, with 9 existing third party data center facilities contributing to over 90% of the existing capacity in Greece.

The increasing demand for cloud, 5G, big data, & IoT, and digitalization in Greece is driving investment in data center.

Under the Greece 2.0 vision, the country aims to develop business parks across the country and have planned the development of 9 modern business parks which will attract new investments into the country.

Greece is witnessing entry of major cloud service providers. For instance, Microsoft announced its plans to develop its first data center in Greece as part of “GR for Growth”, an initiative for digital transformation.

Renewable energy procurement is increasing in the country. For instance, in May 2021, Greece’s Regulatory Authority for Energy (RAE) announced a 350 MW auction for solar photovoltaic (PV) and wind projects. Around 15 companies were awarded solar projects in this auction.



GREECE DATA CENTER MARKET VENDORS

IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS:

Broadcom

Cisco Sytems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

NEC Corporation

NetApp

Oracle

Super Micro Computer



CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTORS & SUB-CONTRACTORS:

AECOM

LDK Consultants

ELLAKTOR GROUP



SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

3M

ABB

Airdale International Air Conditioning

Carrier

Caterpillar

Cummins

Condair

Daikin Applied

Eaton

KOHLER-SDMO

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Perkins Engines

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Socomec

Siemens

Trane ( Ingersoll Rand)

Vertiv Group



KEY INVESTORS

Digital Reality (Lamda Helix)

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Synapsecom Telecoms



TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707