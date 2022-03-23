Old National Bancorp Announces Preferred Stock Quarterly Cash Dividend

EVANSVILLE, Ind., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp (“Old National”) (NASDAQ: ONB) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $17.50 per share (equivalent to $0.4375 per depositary share or 1/40th interest per share) on Old National’s 7.0% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (NASDAQ: ONBPP) and Series C (NASDAQ: ONBPO). The dividends are payable on May 20, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 5, 2022.



About Old National



Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With more than $46 billion of assets and $34 billion of assets under management, it ranks among the top 35 banking companies based in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for 11 consecutive years. Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping our clients at the center of all we do. Today, Old National’s footprint includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

Media: Maurissa Kanter (708) 831-7345

Investors: Lynell Walton (812) 464-1366