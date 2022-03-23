3D Systems Partners with Enhatch to Scale Personalized Medical Device Delivery

Enhatch is building an open ecosystem of technologies powered by artificial intelligence to personalize and accelerate the entire surgical workflow



Partnership intended to merge advanced capabilities of each organization to make design and delivery of patient-specific medical devices more efficient

ROCK HILL, S.C. and HOBOKEN, N.J. and TULSA, Okla., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD), the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, and Enhatch Inc, the Hoboken, New Jersey and Tulsa, Oklahoma-based developer of the Intelligent Surgery Ecosystem, announced they have entered a partnership. The technologies which drive Intelligent Surgery streamline and scale the design and delivery of patient-specific medical devices by automating the process. Incorporating these capabilities into 3D Systems’ proven workflow for patient-specific solutions—which includes advanced software, expert treatment planning services, custom implants and instrumentation design, and industry-leading production processes—will help more efficiently meet the growing demand for personalized medical devices.

3D Systems partners with medical device manufacturers to offer its VSP® surgical planning solutions to support craniomaxillofacial and orthopedic medical specialties to help reduce procedure time and improve surgical outcomes. Likewise, Enhatch develops software applications powered by artificial intelligence to streamline every element of the patient-specific digital workflow. Enhatch is the first company to market an ecosystem of surgical technologies driven by artificial intelligence, which helps evaluate and mitigate potential risks in the surgical planning process. Combining the application and technology expertise of both companies creates an optimized, automated, and scalable medical device workflow.

“Our partnership with Enhatch will enable us to deliver the healthcare industry’s most comprehensive approach to additive manufacturing,” said Menno Ellis, executive vice president, healthcare solutions, 3D Systems. “Integrating these technologies and capabilities into 3D Systems’ surgical planning solutions will make processes more efficient, trackable, and cost-effective. This is another step in our ongoing commitment to innovation that helps our customers remain at the forefront of medical device development and healthcare delivery.”

Peter Verrillo, co-founder and CEO of Enhatch, agrees, “Enhatch is proud to welcome 3D Systems to the Intelligent Surgery Ecosystem. Healthcare ecosystems have tremendous potential to disrupt and reshape the entire industry, leading to improved patient outcomes, faster, more accurate, and safer procedures. Enhatch and 3D Systems have a shared goal of bringing surgeons and industry together with the best leading-edge technologies available.”

As a pioneer in personalized healthcare solutions, 3D Systems has worked with surgeons over the last decade to plan more than 140,000 patient-specific cases, and manufacture more than two million implants and instruments for 100+ CE-marked and FDA-cleared devices from its world-class, FDA registered, ISO 13485-certified facilities in Littleton, Colorado, and Leuven, Belgium. The company will feature its solutions, including its partnership with Enhatch, in its booth (#1014) at the AAOS 2022 Annual Meeting, March 23-25 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. For more information, please visit the company’s website.

About 3D Systems

More than 30 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com.

About Enhatch

Enhatch is a medical technology company that created the industry’s first Intelligent Surgery Ecosystem, connecting companies, technologies, and surgeons to provide insights from every surgery, patient, and device to elevate patient care. The Intelligent Surgery Ecosystem harnesses the power of AI to streamline each phase of orthopedic surgery, achieving better patient outcomes, unprecedented efficiency and accuracy in patient-specific procedures, and a new level of precision to surgical devices and techniques. To learn more, please visit www.enhatch.com.

