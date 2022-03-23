Paltalk, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Annual Revenue Growth of 3% Led to Full Year Net Income of $1.3 Million

Cash Balance of $21.6 Million, Board of Directors Approves a Stock Repurchase Plan

JERICHO, NY, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Paltalk, Inc., (“Paltalk,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (Nasdaq: PALT), a leading communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications, today announced financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Key Financial Highlights for Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 Compared to Prior Year Period

Revenue decreased 9% to $3.1 million, due to the decrease in technology service revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021

Subscription revenue remained flat at $3.0 million

Advertising revenue increased 18% to $0.1 million

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.2 million

Net (loss) income decreased $0.5 million to ($5) thousand

Cash flow from operations was $0.2 million

Key Financial Highlights for Year Ended December 31, 2021 Compared to Prior Year Period

Revenue increased 3% to $13.3 million

Subscription revenue increased 3% to $12.4 million

Advertising revenue increased 39% to $0.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 million

Net income decreased 3% to $1.3 million

Cash flow from operations was $1.3 million

Business Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

Raised gross proceeds of approximately $11.6 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses,in connection with an underwritten public offering of 1,552,500 shares of common stock (which includes the full exercise of the underwriter’s over-allotment option) at a price to the public of $7.50 per share;

Completed an uplist of common stock to The Nasdaq Capital Market;

Raised net proceeds of approximately $3.5 million in connection with an underwritten public offering of 1,333,310 shares of common stock (which includes the full exercise of the underwriter’s over-allotment option) at a price to the public of $3.00 per share;

Sold approximately 36.9 million Props tokens for total proceeds of $0.9 million;

Launched Paltalk Feed message board functionality aimed at increasing user engagement; and

Implemented a new rewards program, Paltalk Rewards Points, to grow user engagement with loyalty and retention benefits.

Subsequent Events

Selected yellowHEAD, an AI-powered performance marketing company, to lead the Company’s increased marketing efforts for its Camfrog application;

Partnered with NoGood, a growth marketing firm, to accelerate user acquisition for the Company’s Paltalk application; and

Partnered with Hive Automated Content Moderation Solutions to roll out new content moderation software for increased user experience.

Stock Repurchase Authorization

On March 21, 2022, the Company’s board of directors approved a stock repurchase plan for up to $1.75 million of the Company’s common stock. The plan is effective as of March 29, 2022 and expires on the one-year anniversary of such date. Shares may be repurchased from time to time in open market transactions at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws, including Rule 10b5-1 programs. The timing and number of shares repurchased, if any, will depend on a variety of factors, including price, general market and economic conditions, alternative investment opportunities and other corporate considerations. The stock repurchase plan does not obligate the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

Management Commentary



Jason Katz, Chairman and CEO of Paltalk, commented, “Our quarterly results remain positive and consistent due to our recurring subscription revenue, which makes up the majority of our revenue and has historically provided excellent predictability and visibility for our business. During the fourth quarter of 2021, we raised $11.6 million at $7.50 per share. This capital infusion gives us added flexibility in growing our business organically and potentially through acquisitions, which we continue to explore.”

Katz, continued, “We believe we have entered the next growth phase of our business. During the fourth quarter of 2021, we invested in new marketing tools with a focus on increasing visibility, user engagement, subscribers and customer engagement. We forged new partnerships with marketing agencies in the first quarter of 2022 and they are just now commencing their efforts. We plan to continue this incremental marketing spend with a careful eye on our internal metrics of users, subscribers and engagement, as return on investment (“ROI”) is very important to us. We aim to increase marketing and customer engagement as we carefully manage our capital. We look forward to updating the market and our shareholders with our progress on both internal growth initiatives and potential strategic accretive acquisitions. Additionally, we expect that the new stock repurchase plan recently approved by our Board will enhance our capital allocation strategy by providing additional flexibility to opportunistically repurchase shares at attractive prices. This repurchase plan will help us to deploy corporate resources in a way that increases stockholder value while reinvesting in our business.”

Financial Results for Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2021 decreased by 9% to $3.1 million, compared to $3.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. This decline was almost entirely attributable to the decrease in technology service revenue as a result of the termination of our partnership with Open Props, Inc. (formerly “YouNow”). Subscription revenue decreased 1% and advertising revenue increased 18%;

Net income (loss) for the three months ended December 31, 2021 decreased by $0.5 million to a loss of $0.01 million, compared to income of $0.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020;

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2021 decreased by approximately $1.0 million to a loss of $0.2 million, compared to positive EBITDA of $0.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020;

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $21.6 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of $16.1 million compared to $5.6 million at December 31, 2020; and

Currently, the Company has no long-term debt on its balance sheet.

Financial Results for Year Ended December 31, 2021

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased by 3% to $13.3 million, compared to $12.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. This growth was mainly driven by an increase in subscription revenue and advertising revenue;

Income from operations for the year ended December 31, 2021 decreased by approximately $0.7 million to $0.5 million, compared to $1.2 million for the same period in 2020. The income from operations for the year ended December 31, 2021 included a non-cash impairment loss on digital tokens of approximately $0.8 million;

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 remained relatively unchanged at $1.3 million, compared to the year ended December 31, 2020; and

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2021 decreased by $0.7 million to $1.3 million, compared to $2.0 million the year ended December 31, 2020.

Key Financial and Operating Metrics from Operations (unaudited):

(in thousands, except for percentages)

Three Months Ended December 31, Change 2021 2020 $ % Subscription revenue $2,958 $2,981 ($23) (1)% Advertising revenue 148 126 22 18% Technology service revenue 3 316 (313) (99)% Total revenues $3,108 $3,422 ($314) (9)% Income (loss) from operations ($10) $532 ($542) (102)% Net income (loss) ($5) $531 ($536) (101)% Net cash provided by operating activities $175 $523 ($348) (67%) Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) ($223) $750 ($973) (130)% Year Ended December 31, Change 2021 2020 $ % Subscription revenue $12,368 $11,966 $402 3% Advertising revenue 451 325 126 39% Technology service revenue 455 541 (86) (16)% Total revenues $13,274 $12,832 $442 3% Income from operations $519 $1,243 ($724) (58)% Net income $1,324 $1,371 ($47) (3)% Net cash provided by operating activities $1,265 $1,435 ($170) (12)% Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) $1,281 $1,956 ($675) (35)%





ABOUT PALTALK, INC. (Nasdaq: PALT)



Paltalk, Inc. is a communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications. Our product portfolio includes Paltalk and Camfrog, which together host one of the world’s largest collections of video-based communities. Our other products include Tinychat and Vumber. The Company has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 14 patents. For more information, please visit: http:// www.paltalk.com .

To be added to our news distribution list, please visit: http://www.paltalk.com/investor-alerts/ .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:



This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the amount and timing of stock repurchases, if any, under the Company’s stock repurchase plan and our ability to enhance stockholder value through such plan; the Company’s ability to retain the listing of its common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our results of operations and our business; our ability to effectively market and generate revenue from our applications; our ability to release new applications or improve upon or add features to existing applications on schedule or at all; risks and uncertainties related to our increasing focus on the use of new and novel technologies to enhance our applications, and our ability to timely complete development of applications using new technologies; our ability to effectively secure new software development and licensing customers; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the use of the internet and privacy and protection of user data; risks related to our holdings of digital tokens, including risks related to the volatility of the trading price of digital tokens and our ability to convert digital tokens into fiat currency; and our ability to manage our partnerships and strategic alliances. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

PALTALK, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) $ (5,271) $ 531,257 $ 1,324,106 $ 1,371,262 Stock compensation expense 31,891 49,101 (35,653) 243,197 Depreciation and amortization expense 84,398 129,861 370,845 571,725 Gain on office lease termination - - - (141,001) Impairment loss on digital tokens 9,037 - 765,232 - Interest expense (income), net 1,719 1,899 (133) (7,119) Gain from Sale of Secured Communications Assets - - - (250,000) Loss on disposal of property and equipment - 39,238 - 39,238 Gain on extinguishment of term debt - - (506,500) - Realized gain from sale of digital tokens (6,774) - (307,934) 72,123 Gain on termination of digital tokens payable (338,553) - (338,553) - Other expense - - - 56,042 Income tax expense 485 (1,313) 9,951 387 Reported Adjusted EBITDA $ (223,068) $ 750,043 $ 1,281,361 $ 1,955,854





Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics

The Company has provided in this release certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, and other key metrics, including subscription bookings, to supplement the consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The Company Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expense, gain on office lease termination, impairment loss on digital tokens, interest expense (income), net, gain from sale of Secured Communications Assets, loss on disposal of property and equipment, gain on extinguishment of term debt, realized gain from sale of digital tokens, gain on termination of digital tokens payable, other expense, and provision for income taxes. The Company calculates subscription bookings as subscription revenue recognized during the period plus the change in deferred subscription revenue recognized during the period.

Management uses these financial metrics internally in analyzing the Company’s financial results to assess operational performance and to determine the Company’s future capital requirements. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these financial metrics in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. The Company believes these financial metrics are useful to investors and others to understand and evaluate the Company’s operating results and it allows for a more meaningful comparison between the Company’s performance and that of competitors. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider this performance measure in isolation from or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are that Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: cash capital expenditures for assets underlying depreciation and amortization expense that may need to be replaced or for new capital expenditures; net loss from discontinued operations; interest income, net; other expense, net; gain on sale of the Dating Services Business; income tax expense from continuing operations; gain on office lease termination; impairment loss on goodwill; gain from sale of Secured Communication Assets; loss on disposal of property and equipment; our working capital requirements; the impairment loss on digital tokens; realized gain (loss) from the sale of digital tokens; the potentially dilutive impact of stock-based compensation; gain on the extinguishment of term debt; and the provision for income taxes. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, you should consider these financial metrics along with other financial performance measures, including total revenues, subscription revenue, deferred revenue, net income (loss), cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, net cash used in operating activities and our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP.





PALTALK, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Assets December 31, Current assets: 2021 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,636,860 $ 5,585,420 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $3,648 as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 153,448 71,410 Prepaid expense and other current assets 239,258 236,704 Total current assets 22,029,566 5,893,534 Operating lease right-of-use asset 239,491 68,967 Property and equipment, net 69,599 255,777 Goodwill 6,326,250 6,326,250 Intangible assets, net 196,543 381,210 Digital tokens 7,262 439,145 Digital tokens receivable - 210,000 Other assets 13,937 13,937 Total assets $ 28,882,648 $ 13,588,820 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,332,632 $ 742,141 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 344,441 254,084 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 80,309 68,967 Digital tokens payable - 123,397 Term debt, current portion - 338,792 Deferred subscription revenue 1,915,493 2,058,721 Total current liabilities 3,672,875 3,586,102 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 159,182 - Term debt, non-current portion - 167,708 Total liabilities 3,832,057 3,753,810 Commitments and contingencies (Note 14) Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, 9,864,120 and 6,916,404 shares issued and 9,832,157 and 6,906,454 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 9,864 6,917 Treasury stock, 31,963 and 9,950 shares as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively (194,200) (10,859) Additional paid-in capital 35,639,910 21,568,041 Accumulated deficit (10,404,983) (11,729,089) Total stockholders’ equity 25,050,591 9,835,010 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 28,882,648 $ 13,588,820









PALTALK, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Years Ended

December 31, Revenues Subscription revenue $ 12,368,008 $ 11,966,497 Advertising revenue 451,337 325,475 Technology service revenue 454,504 540,700 Total revenue 13,273,849 12,832,672 Costs and expenses Costs of revenue 2,720,189 2,573,083 Sales and marketing expense 1,170,386 825,069 Product development expense 5,391,819 5,025,482 General and administrative expense 2,706,733 3,166,343 Impairment loss on digital tokens 765,232 - Total costs and expenses 12,754,359 11,589,977 Income from operations 519,490 1,242,695 Interest income, net 133 7,119 Gain from sale of Secured Communications Assets - 250,000 Gain on extinguishment of term debt 506,500 - Realized gain (loss) from the sale of digital tokens 307,934 (72,123) Other expense - (56,042) Income from operations before provision for income taxes 1,334,057 1,371,649 Income tax expense (9,951) (387) Net income $ 1,324,106 1,371,262 Net income per share of common stock: Basic $0.17 $0.20 Diluted $0.17 $0.20 Weighted average number of shares of common stock used in calculating net income per share of common stock: Basic 7,766,111 6,884,690 Diluted 7,809,132 6,887,808









PALTALK, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Years Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,324,106 $ 1,371,262 Adjustments to reconcile net income from operations to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 186,178 325,044 Amortization of intangible assets 184,667 246,681 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 74,416 104,083 Gain on cancellation of office lease - (141,001) Loss on disposal of property and equipment - 39,238 Gain on extinguishment of digital token liability (338,553) - Impairment loss on digital tokens 765,232 - Realized (gain) loss from the sale of digital tokens (307,934) 72,823 Write-off of note receivable - 56,042 Gain on extinguishment of term debt (506,500) - Stock-based compensation (35,653) 243,197 Bad debt expense (3,235) 4,015 Common stock issued for consulting services - 43,500 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Digital tokens (884,263) (439,145) Accounts receivable (78,803) 55,261 Digital tokens receivable 210,000 (210,000) Operating lease liability (74,416) (107,674) Digital tokens payable 215,156 123,397 Prepaid expense and other current assets (2,554) (219,263) Other assets - 16,897 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 680,848 (378,285) Deferred subscription revenue (143,228) 229,228 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,265,464 1,435,300 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from Secured Communications Assets - 150,000 Proceeds from the sale of digital tokens 858,848 75,406 Net cash provided by investing activities 858,848 225,406 Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings of term debt - 506,500 Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 13,919,126 - Proceeds from issuance of common stock pursuant to option exercise 8,002 - Purchase of treasury stock - (8,844) Net cash provided by financing activities 13,927,128 497,656 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 16,051,440 2,158,362 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 5,585,420 3,427,058 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 21,636,860 $ 5,585,420 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Non-cash investing and financing activities: Modification of operating lease right-of-use asset and liability $244,940 $- Issuance of common stock pursuant to cashless option exercises $38 $- Treasury stock received from cashless option exercises $183,341 $-



