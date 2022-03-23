WarPaint International Partners With Chicago Style Weddings For Professionally Managed Beauty Services in The Chicagoland Area

CHICAGO, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WarPaint International Beauty Agency, a leading on-site beauty services company, has entered into a partnership with Chicago Style Weddings, a publication of the Nei-Turner Media Group, in the Chicagoland area.



“The wedding industry is back in a big way,” said Jessica Mae, Founder of WPI Beauty. “We’re excited to expand our team into the Chicago market.” The demand in 2022 for wedding services, specifically on-site hair and makeup, has exponentially increased across the freelance industry with dates and weekends filling quickly. Many brides-to-be and corporate clients are securing dates well into 2023 for professional beauty services.

WarPaint International Beauty Agency, a Minneapolis-based company, is a brand that has championed change in the freelance beauty sector by raising the standards in the freelance contractor realm of on-site styling and artistry. WPI Beauty offers its clients intimate experiences from Artisans that are interviewed and technically tested. Contractors are also nationally background-checked for the safety of their clients’ private spaces, homes, and wedding event venues.

“Our onboarding process and continued education and support of our team ensure an intimate and professional experience for wedding parties and other hairstyling and makeup artistry clients in the Chicago market," said CEO Samuel Koza, WPI Beauty.

The partnership with Chicago Style Weddings is an important one for WPI Beauty. The advertising relationship offers a strong print and digital advertising footprint for wedding beauty services in Chicago, while providing high-talent artistry for publication and styled shoots to the magazine.

About Chicago Style Weddings

For over three decades, Chicago Style Weddings has provided inspiration with style & sophistication for every couple planning their unique wedding. Since our first issue in 1987, Chicago Style Weddings has paired over 30 years of expertise with an appetite for what's new and noteworthy. The magazine's print issues are complemented by a digital edition, multimedia web site and social media channels.

Chicago Style Weddings is proud to be the area's only wedding magazine with newsstand distribution, with copies circulated at major retailers such as Walgreens, Jewel-Osco, Mariano's, Target and CVS.

About WarPaint International Beauty Agency

WarPaint International is a privately owned Beauty Agency providing professionally managed beauty services for the bridal, consumer, editorial, and commercial beauty markets. The company is based in Minneapolis and operates on-site beauty teams in Manhattan New York, Chicago, Jacksonville Florida as well contracting work nationally.

WarPaint International is the Ultimate Symbol of Luxury and Excellence in Hair & Makeup Artistry.

