iExec Launches iExec Portal, a New Interface to Involve and Reward the Community

LYON, France, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iExec, a decentralized marketplace for computing assets, today announces the launch of the iExec Portal, a new user-friendly interface intended for its community. With the iExec Portal, iExec aims to better support its growing community by offering them the possibility to vote on community-related decisions, recognize their contributions to the project with a Community Rewards Program, and help them to make the most of their RLC - the iExec token.

Involving iExec Followers in Community-Related Decisions

As the community grows, iExec aims to more closely involve individuals in community-related activities. To achieve this, the iExec Portal introduces a voting system. Via proposals submitted by the iExec team, followers can now have a say on decisions concerning the community. For example, deciding the format for AMA sessions, allocating community rewards, or even deciding on future features for the iExec Portal.

Using the Snapshot platform, the iExec community can vote on the submitted proposals. Each vote is weighted by the amount of RLC owned. Anyone that holds RLC tokens in their wallet can vote and have their say. Voting works by taking a "snapshot" of the number of tokens held in the wallet at the time of voting. It does not cost any RLC or Ethereum gas fees.

Rewarding the Community for Their Contributions to the Project

iExec is proud to have a committed community supporting the project. To value its followers' contributions, iExec has released a Community Rewards Program. This new program recognizes and rewards the most active, engaged community members for their contributions to the project. RLC prizes are distributed monthly for contributions ranging from content creation to tech expertise. From the iExec Portal, users can learn more about the types of prizes available and what they can do to qualify for rewards.

iExec followers will also have the opportunity to claim NFT POAP collectibles after contributing to the project or participating in events. These collectibles will be displayed on the iExec Portal.

Giving the Holders an Interface to Make the Most of Their RLC

Another goal of iExec Portal is to provide the community with an interface for their RLC portfolio, allowing holders to see their portfolio balance. In addition, the iExec Portal offers educational resources on other ways to use their tokens such as platforms like Uniswap or Bancor.

Finally, the iExec Portal provides a single point of entry for the project's resources and products. For instance, the iExec Oracle Factory to create custom oracles from any kind of data in less than 5 minutes, or the iExec Developer Rewards Program application form, where developers can submit their project based on the iExec protocol.

Speaking about the new platform, iExec's Head of Adoption, Nelly Cornejo said:

"With the iExec Portal, we want to offer an open door where anyone can join and benefit from our vibrant ecosystem. The iExec Portal will be a place to listen to our community, recognize and reward them for their contributions and help them make the best out of their RLC tokens."

A Metamask or Portis wallet is required to connect to the iExec Portal. More features will be added in the future, to deliver the best experience to the iExec community.

Visit the iExec Portal here.

About iExec

iExec is a blockchain company that provides a decentralized Marketplace for computing assets, allowing anyone to monetize datasets, decentralized applications, and computing power. Ethereum blockchain is used to organize the exchanges between stakeholders with the maximum level of trust and security, without a centralized authority. iExec owns its native utility token, the RLC, used as the method of payment on the Marketplace. The RLC token is listed on over 40 exchanges, including Coinbase, Binance, Bithumb, Huobi, and more.

For more about iExec and its new community-focused platform, visit their main website here.

