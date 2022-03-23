Midwest Chapter of the Wild Sheep Foundation (WSF) to Auction Three New Alberta Minister’s Special Licences Available for 2022

STONY PLAIN, Alberta, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Professional Outfitters Society (APOS) is pleased to announce that Alberta Environment and Parks (AEP) has made three new Minister’s Special Licences (MSL) available for 2022.



MSLs are unique opportunities that provide a hunter with the ability to hunt the subject animal with broad location flexibility across Alberta during the hunting season. The new MSLs for moose, pronghorn antelope, and Merriam’s turkey will be sold at the Midwest Chapter of the Wild Sheep Foundation’s Banquet (WSF) on Friday-Saturday, March 25-26, 2022. Bidders can be in the room for the event in Minnetonka, Minnesota, or bid online via www.onlinehuntingauctions.com. The successful bidder can be an Alberta resident, a non-resident alien, or a non-resident Canadian. If the buyer is a non-resident or non-resident Canadian, they must use the services of a licensed Alberta outfitter and be guided by a designated guide (services not included in the sale price of the MSL).

“The MSL program has a long history of a contributing to wildlife stewardship and conservation, with funds derived from the sale of the licences being dedicated back to the resource,” states APOS President, Corey Jarvis, “2022 marks the first year that APOS will have a role in the sale of the MSL, and it is also the first year that moose, pronghorn antelope, and Merriam’s turkey will be part of the MSL program. APOS looks forward to continuing to work with AEP to further build a strong and meaningful program in the years to come.”

“Alberta is truly the envy of wildlife agencies throughout North America, rich in wildlife, landscape and a deep-seated hunting heritage. The Midwest Chapter of the WSF is honored to have been given the opportunity to help facilitate in the sales of these MSLs. Our chapter is well aware of the tremendous impact these MSLs provide for wildlife conservation throughout the province,” states Mike Bouton, Executive Director for the Midwest Chapter of the WSF.

For more information, please see the following:

Midwest Chapter of the Wild Sheep Foundation (WSF): www.midwestwildsheep.com

Alberta Professional Outfitters Society (APOS): www.apos.ab.ca

Online Hunting Auctions: www.onlinehuntingauctions.com



If you have any questions, please call 780-414-0588 or email info@apos.ab.ca.