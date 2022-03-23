Faraday Future Stock - FFIE Investors Who Have Held Their Securities Since January 2021 May Have Legal Claims - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating breach of fiduciary duty claims on behalf of investors of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“Faraday Future” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FFIE).



The breach of fiduciary duties investigation concerns, among other things, whether Faraday Future materially misrepresented the Company's business standing and prospects, thereby artificially inflating Faraday Future's stock during the period January 28, 2021-November 15, 2021, both dates inclusive.

FARADAY FUTURE INVESTORS WHO HAVE HELD THEIR STOCK SINCE JANUARY 2021 ARE ENCOURAGED TO CLICK HERE TO PROVIDE DETAILS ABOUT THEIR FFIE SECURITIES.

HOLDERS OF FARADAY FUTURE STOCK SINCE JANUARY 2021 ARE ALSO ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT MICHAEL YARNOFF, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 804, MYARNOFF@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, TO DISCUSS THE FARADAY FUTURE INVESTIGATION AND POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.