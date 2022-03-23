PayByPhone’s 50 Million Global Users Can Now Park in Italy

Vancouver, BC, Canada, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayByPhone initially launched in Italy back in 2018 with availability only in Italy. With this month's launch, the global PayByPhone app will provide Italian users access to locations outside of Italy, and PayByPhone’s more than 50 million global users will now have access to park in Italy. PayByPhone's simplified, cashless parking experience is available with more than 1,300 clients across the globe, including the cities of Paris, San Francisco, Amsterdam, Brussels, London, Geneva - and now 90 cities in Italy, including Verona, Torino, Bologna, and Napoli.

“PayByPhone’s goal was always to create one global app, on one global platform, servicing the world. Bringing Italy on board is the next step along this journey, with plans to launch Germany onto our global app later this year” said Andy Gruber, Global CEO. “As people start venturing out on more trips and holidays this year, we want to deliver them a seamless parking experience and a simplified journey. Bringing Italy onto our global app brings them one step closer to that.”

PayByPhone’s growth has been strong, despite the global pandemic. Client growth was up 20% in 2021 alone and global parking transactions grew by 60%.

PayByPhone also made it even easier for Italian users to park by launching Apple Pay, which has proven to be hugely popular in other markets. In North America, for example, just 500,000 PayByPhone users were using Apple Pay a year ago. Today, that number has doubled to over a million. There are also plans to launch PayPal in Italy this Spring.

“One of our core values is to continually improve the services we offer our customers,” said Gruber. “We’re on a constant outlook to simplify people’s journeys, and frequent innovations to our global app and global platform will make their lives easier. The launch of Apple Pay in more and more markets is just one of those improvements, offering parkers more choice and more convenience with globally trusted payment options.”

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone’s aim is simple: simplify your journey so you can focus on what matters most. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, they are one of the fastest growing mobile payments companies in the world, processing more than $550 million in payments and over 5 million downloads per year. Available in more than 1,000 cities across the globe, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and safely pay for parking without the hassles of coins, lines or fines. Their smart, intuitive technology is at the center of their user-first approach, delivered to make everything as simple as possible. For more information, please visit www.paybyphone.com.