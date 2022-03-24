Survival Tools Market Valuation Is Set to Top US$ 2 Bn in 2030: FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent report by Future Market Insights (FMI), global sales of survival tools are likely to soar at 7.4% CAGR through 2030. Growth will be driven by a growing sentiment on self-protection amidst a rapidly changing environment.

Attribute Details Survival Tools Market Estimated Size 2022 US$ 1.1 Bn Survival Tools Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2030) ~ 7.7% Survival Tools Market Projected Size 2030 US$ 2 Bn

In survival tools industry, which has witnessed moderate growth and expansion into the mainstream market, it is imperative for players to recognize their consumers and devise future-proof strategies (and products) to stand out among their peers.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12420

Since January 2020, three important events have scaled up demand for survival kits - outbreak of COVID-19, bushfires in Australia, and assassination of Iranian military leader.

Key Findings

Pocket tools to remain preferred among consumers

Manufacturers continue to use stainless steel to develop survival tools

Adoption of survival tools to remain prominent in hiking activities

Players to invest in multi-brand stores for substantial sales of survival tools

North America and Europe to represent most lucrative opportunities for survival tools market players





“Generation X (Xers) have been key factor driving revenue leaps for survival tools market over recent past. The demographic cohort has essentially transformed the concept of ‘survivalism’ from hobby to lifestyle. Moreover, Xers prioritize self-reliance and resilience and are attracted towards ‘survival schools’ to learn to live with basics,” says analyst at FMI.

COVID-19 Impact on Survival Tools Market

While many industries are striving to click revenue targets as several countries, globally, come to grips with the COVID-19 pandemic, the survival tools market has been booming. Despite survival tools industry was not prepared for catastrophe of this scale, sales remain unaffected by the onset of the pandemic.

For critical insights on this market, request to ask an expert here @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-12420

Demand for survival tools is increasing following COVID-19 contagion. Consumers are increasingly purchasing pocket tools, first aid kits, and ropes to prepare for doomsday scenarios.

The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered drastic changes in consumer lifestyle. Consumers are continuously seeking ways to stock up on essentials such as medicines, survival kits, and food.

While certain regions of hard-hit countries are opening up, consumers are still facing dearth of all sorts of odds and ends. In addition, as various regions are being exposed to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, there are uncertainties regarding further tightening of lockdown restrictions.

The COVID-19 recession has reset the bars for how manufacturers engage with suppliers and consumers. As these trends sweep across market landscape, survival tool manufacturers must rethink existing operating models and supply chains.

Survival Tools Market – Competitive Intelligence

The global survival tools market is highly fragmented, with several players racing towards capturing leading value share. In an effort to survive the rising market competition, manufacturers are focusing on new launches and acquisitions, for instance,

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-12420

UST has developed new camping equipment that accent excellent durability and functionality. In addition, the company has started leveraging 100% recyclable packaging to its new offerings, and will phase out conventional packaging.

Tender Corporation has acquired Bushwacker Backpack & Supply, which is maker of Counter Assault label of personal-defense items such as bear spray and tools for self-defense and law enforcement.

More About Survival Tools Market?

Future Market Insights, in its new study, provides compelling insights about the survival tools market that encloses industry analysis for 2015 – 2019 and opportunity assessment for 2020 – 2030. The report offers unbiased assessment on survival tools market through five different categories – product type, material type, application, sales channel, and region.

The global survival tools market research study delivers insights of pricing by different life cycle analysis, product life cycle, major market trends and technologies that are being utilized in the development of survival tools and product adoption in various end-user industries.

To Buy this Report Visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/12420

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Consumer Product Market Insights Landscape

Food Blender and Mixer Market – The Food Blender and Mixer Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period, up from US$ 7.5 Bn in 2020 to reach a valuation of US$ 9.7 Bn by 2025.

Men's Grooming Products Market – The men's grooming products market is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Revenue from the sales of men’s grooming products across the world is likely to become twice by 2032 from the present valuation of US$ 55.5 Bn.

Fragrance Product Market – By 2031, the fragrance product market value is estimated to reach US$ 99.2 billion, with a CAGR of 4.7%. The B2B category of fragrance product market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% over the next decade.

Window Air Conditioners Market – The window air conditioners market is projected to advance at a modest pace and witness a positive growth rate during the forecast period.

Smart Locks Market – The smart locks market was worth US$ 2.3 Bn in 2020 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period to reach a valuation of US$ 14.9 Bn by 2030.

Eyewear Market – During the forecast period, the demand for eyewear is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6%, from US$ 114.95 billion in 2021 to US$ 172.42 billion in 2028.

Wood Panel Market – According to latest research by Future Market Insights, wood panel market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031.

Water Color Market – The watercolor market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031, with a CAGR of around 3.5-4.5%. The watercolor market is likely to grow demand based on the fact that more than 50% of the chemical in colors are removed and instead, water is used.

Tape Measure Market – The tape measure market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031, with a CAGR of around 4.5-5.0%. A tape measure is a portable device used to measure the size of an object up to 10m or more.

Spackling Paste Market - The spackling paste market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031, with a CAGR of around 4.5-5.5%. A spackling paste is a non-porous substance applied on a surface to act as a waterproofing and holding agent and used to fill spaces.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centres in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/