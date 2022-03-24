PayByPhone Announces New Global Leadership Structure As The Business Continues To Grow

Vancouver, BC, Canada, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new global structure focuses on supporting the company’s three key customer groups - clients, such as cities, universities, and parking operators; corporate, including fleets and businesses; and consumers, the drivers who use PayByPhone’s services. Three experienced PayByPhone leaders will be stepping up to lead each of these verticals, with product and development teams also organized to support this structure. This dedicated approach underpins the company’s strong 60% year-over-year growth and on-going ambitious targets, while ensuring operational excellence across all areas of business.

PayByPhone CEO Andy Gruber says, “Moving to a global, customer focused organization will allow our customer groups to benefit from dedicated teams and a more tailored approach to their distinct requirements. We know that our cities and parking operators, our corporate customers, and our 50 million app users all have specific needs, and we want to reflect this in our global organization. This new global structure will guarantee that each of our customer groups can continue to enjoy our services and concentrate on what matters most to them.”

In the context of this new global structure, Roamy Valera, a 30-year veteran in the industry, becomes Chief Client Officer, overseeing the client division and PayByPhone’s more than 1,300 clients globally. His goal is to build upon the company’s recent expansion – client numbers have increased by 20% over the course of 2021 alone. One global client team, focusing on expansion and client success, will ensure not only more places for drivers to park across the globe, but also enhanced experiences for clients. Valera was previously PayByPhone’s CEO of North America.

Jonny Combe becomes CEO, Corporate. He leads a strong team across North America, Europe, and the UK, as they look to expand the fleet business globally with the recently launched PayByPhone Business, a solution designed to simplify parking for fleet managers and companies with on-the-go workforces. Since its launch in 2021, PayByPhone Business has grown more than 250%, helping to give businesses a much-needed solution to manage complex fleet parking issues and to save precious time for both drivers and fleet managers. Combe was previously PayByPhone’s CEO of the UK.

Ryan St Hilaire, PayByPhone’s Vice President, Product, will oversee the Consumer division globally, in addition to overseeing all product work. His focus is firmly on the customer experience and ensuring that PayByPhone continues to simplify the journey for the driver in more than 1,200 cities around the world. Leading design, product marketing, and product management teams, St Hilaire will be diving into the needs and desires of PayByPhone’s millions of quarterly active users, uncovering and building the features and services that can best support their journeys.

Valera, Combe, and St Hilaire report directly to Gruber.

North American Leadership Changes

Together with Valera’s move to a global role, Carmen Donnell, who was Vice President, Sales and has been with PayByPhone since January 2019, is promoted to Managing Director of North America.

She will oversee all day-to-day business matters, safeguard the company culture, and support client relationships throughout North America. Alongside her leadership team, she will develop, implement, and advance the business’ strategic objectives as it works to meet its ambitious growth targets.

Donnell says, “This is an exciting point in PayByPhone's journey. We're growing and launching new solutions for our clients and users every day. I'm thrilled to be able to work together with our clients to find ways to simplify people's daily journeys and look forward to finding creative solutions, while at the same time focusing on growth and improvement. It's an exciting opportunity and one that I can't wait to dive into."

For more information, visit www.paybyphone.com

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone’s aim is simple: simplify your journey so you can focus on what matters most. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, it is one of the fastest growing mobile payments companies in the world, processing more than $550 million in payments and over 5 million downloads per year. Available in more than 1,200 cities across the globe, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and safely pay for parking without the hassles of coins, lines, or fines. Its smart, intuitive technology is at the center of its user-first approach, delivered to make everything as simple as possible. For more information, please visit www.paybyphone.com.