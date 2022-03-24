Rani Therapeutics to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Rani Therapeutics” or “Rani”) (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics, today announced that the company will release fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 after the close of market. Rani will host a corresponding conference call and a live webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results and provide a business update.



Individuals interested in listening to the live conference call may do so by dialing (844) 605-7369 for domestic callers, or (929) 517-0917 for international callers and reference conference ID: 7192045; or from the webcast link in the investor relations section of the company's website at: www.ranitherapeutics.com.

A webcast replay will be available in the investor relations section on the company's website for 90 days following the completion of the call.

Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani has developed the RaniPill™ capsule, which is a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection of biologics with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using the RaniPill™ capsule.

Investor Contact:

investors@ranitherapeutics.com

Media Contact:

media@ranitherapeutics.com

Source: Rani Therapeutics