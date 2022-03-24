Orient Software Featured in Top 500 'High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2022' by Financial Times

HO CHI MINH CITY, Viet Nam, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orient Software, a global leader in software outsourcing and consulting based in Vietnam, is proud to announce that it has been recognized among the top 500 "High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2022" by Financial Times.

Orient Software is ranked 266th on the list, with an amazing growth rate of 216% in revenue and 150% in project size, 46.7% CAGR, and an absolutely stunning EBITDA growth of 310% from 2017 to 2020.

"It is a great honor to be ranked among other top growing companies, and this is a testament to our constant and robust growth over the past years. We have extended our reach all over Vietnam and around the globe with new offices in Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, Singapore, and Japan. This award marks another milestone for Orient as a global IT leader and a strong outsourcing partner," said Nhung Nguyen, Orient Software's CEO and Founder.

The future looks bright for Orient Software as it has established itself as one of the top outsourcing companies in a booming, fast-growing IT country like Vietnam, and is tapping its potential onto new markets like the United States and Australia. Orient Software is expected to increase 46% in revenue and double the headcount by the end of 2023, making it an even bigger player in the IT market.

Financial Times, in partnership with Statista, compiled a list that ranks companies across Asia-Pacific by CAGR. After months of researching and reviewing thousands of candidates, the list was published on March 17, 2022.

About Orient Software

Established in 2005 and privately owned and headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Orient Software is one of Vietnam's IT leaders and a rapidly growing global software outsourcing company, with offices in Vietnam, Singapore, and Japan. Orient Software specializes in several technology fields including but not limited to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), Web/App Development, Mobile Development, and Cloud Services.

With 100+ worldwide clients, 250+ custom projects of all scales, and over 350 IT experts and staff members, Orient strives to not only develop the best and top-quality IT solutions for its clients, but also enrich and enhance the world's technology scene in general, and Vietnam's IT industry in particular.

For more information, please visit Orient Software.

About Financial Times

The Financial Times, in partnership with Statista, a global research company, reviewed thousands of companies and ranked the top 500 companies headquartered in one of the 14 Asia-Pacific locations. The companies must have generated revenue of at least 100,000 USD in 2017 and at least 1 million USD in 2020.

For more information, please visit Financial Times.

Media Contact:

Thuong Tran (Ms.)

Email: sales@orientsoftware.com

