SuperCars announced the recruitment of "partners" for the global market

Singapore, Singapore , March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 16th, SuperCars, an independent CARDAO platform, announced the recruitment of "partners" for the global market. SuperCars hopes to organize car lovers all over the world through this method to create an exciting environment for car lovers, and to compete and communicate with each other, share their special experiences, and at the same time earn income through various ways.

SuperCars is an autonomous platform of CARDAO. It is the first time in the virtual world that it connects car enthusiasts and gamers to get a fun game experience. Since March 16th, 2022, SuperCars has been actively recruiting "partners" for the global market, and it is going smoothly.

How do car enthusiasts enjoy the experience of SuperCars

Car lovers can communicate with each other and enjoy racing entertainment in SuperCars. This is the first CARDAO autonomous platform in metaverse. Supercars is looking for global "partners" who want to be part of shaping the future of automobiles. Partners "may play a key role in developing this new virtual world experience, which will forever change the way people look at cars and interact with them.

SuperCars integrates diversified gameplay-NFT, GameFi, SocialFi, LP Staking, etc.

It has a variety of scenes, such as super-running parking lot storage service, super-running club, arena PvE/PvP, club league tournament, car rental service, license plate bidding, fans forum, fans' moment, etc. It creates a truly exciting environment where players can compete and communicate with each other, share their special experiences, and enjoy a variety of ways to earn income. SuperCars hopes to organize car enthusiasts from all over the world. These people don't even know each other, but they can define rules and make decisions by themselves, all of which are encoded in the blockchain.

Racing car

Blockchain technology ensures that "code is law". DAO ensures that no one can change the rules without the public's knowledge, because DAO is transparent and open.

In metaverse, the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) can run perfectly by gathering people or members. The governance of DAO is mainly based on a set of rules of community and organization operation, token funds that organizations can use to reward their members for certain activities, and voting rights and operation rules for the establishment of DAO.

Most importantly, it is a well-designed and secure framework that allows every investor to customize the company. It achieves this goal by creating a more flat, efficient and decentralized world, so that members can gain greater benefits.

It is a community-led organization with no central authority, complete autonomy and transparency. It is a non-profit organization. DAO members have the ability to vote, participate in governance and make key decisions about the future of the project, such as technical improvement and treasure distribution.

Back to the supercar. Crowdfunding and voting can be used to help them develop platforms and distribute profits. Supercars uses various game elements to create an exciting environment for players to compete and talk with other people who are passionate about cars. 3D Supercar is a lively and well-designed racing game, which is very interesting to drive.

Isn't that great? All "partners" will be recognized as the founders who won the greatest honor.

