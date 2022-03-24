English French

Paris, Amsterdam, March 24, 2022

Press release

Holding conditions for the Combined General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE on May 11, 2022, availability of its explanatory documentation and the 2021 Universal Registration Document

The Combined General Meeting of shareholders of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE will be held at Palais des Congrès de Paris (2, place de la Porte Maillot, Espace Ternes - 75017 Paris, France) on Wednesday May 11, 2022, at 10:30 am.

Given the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, shareholders are invited to regularly consult the sectiondedicated to the General Meeting on the Company's website www.urw.com , which could be updated to specify, if applicable, the organizational arrangements for this General Meeting according to health and/or legal requirements.

The formal notice to shareholders (Avis de réunion à l’Assemblée Générale) will be published on March 25, 2022, in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) and will set out the Combined General Meeting agenda, the proposed resolutions, as well as the terms and conditions for voting at this General Meeting.

The 2021 Universal Registration Document of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE was filed today with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

The 2021 Universal Registration Document includes:

the 2021 annual financial report,

the report of the Supervisory Board on the Corporate Governance,

the 2021 management report,

the remuneration report and the remuneration policy of the members of the Management Board and of the Supervisory Board,

the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report,

the description of the share buy-back program.

The explanatory documentation regarding this Combined General Meeting and the 2021 Universal Registration Document are available on request, in compliance with the laws and regulations in force, as well as on the www.urw.com website (under Investors/General Meetings).

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Maarten Otte

+33 7 63 86 88 78

Maarten.Ott e @urw.com

Media Relations

Nathalie Feld – Image 7

+ 33 6 30 47 18 37

nfeld@image7.fr

Cornelia Schnepf – FinElk

+44 7387 108 998

Cornelia.Schnepf@finelk.eu

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at €54.5 Bn as at December 31, 2021, of which 86% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 85 shopping centres, including 53 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Present on 2 continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.

With the support of its 2,800 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from an BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and from a Baa2 rating from Moody’s.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com

Visit our Media Library at https://mediacentre.urw.com

Follow the Group updates on Twitter @urw_group , Linkedin @Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Instagram @urw_group

Attachment