Conductive Inks Market to Worth USD 3.37 Billion by 2021-2028 | Conductive Inks Industry CAGR of 4.2%

Pune ,India, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global conductive inks market size was valued at USD 2.44 billion in 2020. The market is projected to rise from USD 2.53 billion in 2021 to USD 3.37 billion by 2028 at 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2028. Fortune Business Insights™ has deep-dived into these insights in its latest research report titled, “Conductive Inks Market, 2021-2028.”

According to the analysis, the ink has gained traction across applications, including printing RFID tags for computer keyboards and modern transit tickets. Moreover, the product has become highly sought-after for energy storage components globally.

COVID-19 Impact

Lower Production amidst Pandemic to Dent Industry Outlook

The past couple of years has witnessed profound supply chain disruptions, with automotive and electronics sectors grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, conductive ink manufacturers observed a slump in production capacity and a temporary shutdown of facilities. Stakeholders have also strived with raw material shortages and trade restrictions that could further dent the conductive inks market prospect.

Major Players Profiled in the Conductive Inks Market Report:

DuPont (Delaware, U.S.)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Düsseldorf, Germany)

Creative Materials Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Heraeus Holding (Hanau, Germany)

Poly-ink (Paris, France)

CHASM (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Johnson Matthey (London, U.K.)

Vorbeck Materials Corp. (Maryland, U.S.)

Daicel Corporation (Osaka, Japan)

NovaCentrix (Texas, U.S.)

Adnano Technologies Pvt. Ltd (Karnataka, India)

Sun Chemical (New Jersey, U.S.)

PV Nano Cell Ltd. (Migdal HaEmek, Israel)

Segments

Type, Application, and Region are Studied

In terms of type, the conductive inks market is fragmented into copper inks, silver inks, conductive polymer inks, carbon/graphene inks, and others.

Based on application, the market is segmented into RFID, automotive, membrane switches, photovoltaics, and others.

With respect to region, the market is segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Drivers and Restraints



Bullish Investments in Electronics Industry to Foster Return on Investment (RoI)

The unprecedented growth of the electric sector is poised to foster conductive inks market share over the next few years. End-users will continue to exhibit traction for lightweight and efficient electronics across the advanced and emerging economies. IoT sensors, RFID tags, printed heaters, and touch displays are likely to set the trend. Prominently, the advent of 5G networks will potentially augment RoI. Robust outlook will be driven by the need for faster electronic devices and organic biosensors.

Meanwhile, fluctuating prices of raw materials, along with soaring costs of silver, could dent the market growth.

Report Coverage

The report is prepared with the use of qualitative and quantitative assessments. The use of primary sources, such as interviews with key opinion leaders has boosted the dynamics and insights with respect to trends. The report includes secondary sources, including SEC filings, press releases, annual reports, and paid databases. The report also delves into top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast market size, revenues, and growth of major players in the landscape.

Regional Insights

Expansion of Electronics Sector to Underscore Asia Pacific Market Growth

Emerging economies, such as China and India, are slated to spearhead the adoption of touch screens, photovoltaics, and microelectronics. The trend for consumer electronics will underpin the Asia Pacific conductive inks market growth during the assessment period. Besides, robust government policies to curb fossil fuel consumption will bolster regional growth.

North America industry outlook will be strong with the presence of leading companies across the U.S. and Canada. Industry players are likely to bank on the penetration of automotive players such as Tesla and Ford. An exponential rise in the footfall of electric vehicles will drive the trend for inks. Surging demand for advanced features in the auto sector will further the penetration of conductive inks.

Prominent players envisage Europe as an investment hub on the back of the rising footprint of renewable energy. According to SolarPower Europe, the solar industry in the region witnessed an 11% surge in 2020, adding 18.7 Gigawatts of energy generation capacity through solar photovoltaic modules. Amidst the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, bullish government measures could add fillip to the business outlook.

Competitive Landscape

Industry Players to Inject Funds into Product Rollouts to Bolster Footfall

Leading companies are poised to up their investments in mergers & acquisitions, R&D activities and technological advancements. The market’s competitiveness indicates key players could invest in geographical expansion and product portfolio expansion.

Key Industry Developments

December 2020 - PV Nano Cell launched digital conductive inks for solar, ceramic, glass, lift, and other high-growth applications.

- PV Nano Cell launched digital conductive inks for solar, ceramic, glass, lift, and other high-growth applications. August 2020 - CHASM Advanced Materials collaborated with Henkel Adhesive Technologies to streamline the demand for innovative materials in printed electronics.

