Peter Hamlyn, Founder and Director of Persica Pharmaceuticals will be presenting at the British Association of Spine Surgeons

London, UK, 24 March 2022 – Persica Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing a breakthrough injectable antibiotic formulation, PP353, to treat patients suffering from chronic low back pain (CLBP), today announces that Peter Hamlyn, founding member and Non-Executive Director of Persica will be presenting at the 2022 British Association of Spine Surgeons (BASS) meeting, taking place in Belfast on 23-25 March 2022.

Presenting as part of a BASS initiative aimed at “Reigniting Spinal Trials Post-pandemic” Mr. Hamlyn will provide an update on how Persica’s Modic Trial, a placebo-controlled randomised clinical trial assessing the efficacy of PP353 to treat patients with chronic low back pain (CLBP) associated with bone oedema (Modic 1). The trial will assess patient-reported low back pain and disability and will be conducted across sites in the UK, mainland Europe and New Zealand. Mr. Hamlyn will discuss initiatives that Persica is pursuing to encourage direct public engagement in the trial.

There is now substantial evidence that in patients with Modic 1, representing at least 20% of all CLBP populations, the underlying disease mechanism is localised chronic disc infection with anaerobic bacteria. Independent randomised controlled clinical trials have shown that high-dose, broad-spectrum oral antibiotics over a period of 90-100 days can be highly effective in the treatment of CLBP associated with Modic.

PP353 is a sustained release formulation of an antibiotic to treat the chronic disc infection, which is designed for intradiscal injection under image guidance. PP353 offers a more effective delivery method, provides substantial antibiotic exposure at the affected site whilst minimising systemic exposure, thereby reducing the likelihood of significant side effects and antibiotic resistance associated with sustained, high doses of oral antibiotics.

Peter Hamlyn, says: “I am pleased to provide an update to BASS on the Modic trial. There is mounting clinical evidence to validate Persica’s unique approach which, if successful, has enormous potential to improve the lives of a substantial segment of patients with debilitating CLBP.”

About Persica Pharmaceuticals

Persica Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing PP353, an injectable antibiotic formulation as a therapeutic intervention to treat patients with CLBP caused by bacterial infection. The company has commenced a Phase Ib clinical study to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of PP353 in CLBP patients in the UK, mainland Europe and New Zealand.

CLBP is the world’s leading global cause of disability1, affecting over 10 per cent of the population in the Western world2, with few treatment options currently available to sufferers.

Persica is headquartered in Kent, UK. For more information visit www.persicapharmaceuticals.com.