Nokia selected for Software Defined Network Controller trials for Vodafone’s fixed access network

First steps are proof-of-concept trials

Solution helps Vodafone with goals for massive automation and providing network-as-a-platform (NaaP) customizable services

24 March 2022

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced it has been solely selected to work with Vodafone on the evolution of the software defined network manager and controller (SDN-M&C) services for the company’s multi-access fixed network technology.

Under the agreement, both companies are conducting proof-of-concept trials in Europe. Based on the successful outcome of these trials, Vodafone and Nokia aim to deploy the technology more widely later this year.

Vodafone is one of the largest fixed access providers in Europe with 143 million marketable Next Generation Network (NGN) broadband homes. The SDN management and control functions will be used to simplify, automate, visualize, optimize and enhance Vodafone’s broadband networks, and support Vodafone’s strategy of providing network-as-a-platform (NaaP) and other customizable services.

Gavin Young, Head of Fixed Access Centre of Excellence at Vodafone, said: “We are driving simplification and automation throughout our network and IT systems across Europe and Africa to further improve the customer experience and support the growing number of connected devices. The last few years have proven that the resilience of economies depend on our ability to quickly respond to changing societal needs. Nokia’s Altiplano solution will enable us to help our customers adapt to new developments even quicker.”

Vodafone is using the Altiplano SDN-M&C to build a single-pane-of-glass controller to automate its network operations. Vodafone selected Altiplano for its unique capability to work across its multi-generational, multi-technology and multi-vendor access networks.

Sandy Motley, President, Fixed Networks at Nokia, said: “Our SDN-M&C platform is built with openness in mind. Nokia’s SDN Controller platform provides open and standardized APIs and leverages open source where applicable. The result is our Altiplano Access Controller can manage and control any SDN-native, disaggregated, legacy and third-party equipment and is highly customizable to suit operator needs now and in the future. In addition to the rich set of built-in applications our customers can add their own or third-party applications to customize and further automate the network.”

In September, Vodafone announced it is working with Nokia and other partners for new broadband standards to pave the way for faster, open broadband networks.

